Former Hong Kong 'tai tai' on her one-of-a-kind clothes

Casden was once Susan Fung, wife of Tony Fung Wing-cheung, scion of Hong Kong financial services firm Sun Hung Kai & Co.

She lived in Hong Kong from 1978 to 1994, during which she describes her lifestyle as that of a "tai tai" (a wealthy married woman who doesn't work).

"It was very social," she says. "I had a great group of friends that was very cosmopolitan. It was an exciting time to be there."

She was involved with the Asian Cultural Council, and was an early advocate for Hong Kong's Chinese International School; her firstborn son was one of its earliest students.

Casden may have left Hong Kong in the mid-1990s, but she has enduring ties with the city.

When we meet in September in the Polo Lounge of Los Angeles' Beverly Hills Hotel, a block away from the home she shares with her retired real-estate magnate husband Alan Casden, she had just returned from several weeks in the city (and a wedding anniversary celebration in the Maldives).

Her two sons with Fung live in Hong Kong, and so she has plenty of reasons to visit.

She was also readying to accompany her husband and some friends on an African safari, while simultaneously packing up her mansion for an imminent move to the state of Arizona.

Susan Casden with actress Michelle Yeoh in Hong Kong in 1994. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

In the midst of all this, Casden was also having to decide about which pieces from her substantial haute couture collection she would keep, and which she would donate to the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute; she has hosted a dinner with Friends of the Costume Institute annually for several years.

Her collection, which she shyly concedes as numbering in the hundreds, has been growing in size since she attended her first haute couture show in Paris in 2000 - an intimate couture show at Chanel's Rue Cambon salon.

She and her husband returned to Paris regularly thereafter, and each time she would pick out a piece or two from either her beloved Chanel, or Jean-Paul Gaultier, or Givenchy.

She connects with the intrinsic beauty of a couture item, whether a simple jacket or magnificent gown, and won't talk about it unless someone asks her.

Casden in an outfit from Alexander McQueen’s last collection before his suicide in 2010. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The philanthropist and socialite concedes that she wasn't especially aware of high fashion until she moved to Hong Kong.

She was born in Ridgecrest, California - a city most people may have never heard of it until it was struck by major earthquakes earlier this year.

When she was a teenager, her father, a petroleum executive, was transferred to Vietnam and then Singapore, with the family in tow. She returned to the US for university, and on a trip back to Singapore, had a layover in Hong Kong.

She met Tony Fung on a blind date at the Royal Hong Kong Jockey Club during her stopover. It was 1978.

They got married in Hong Kong City Hall a year later.