Former Ironman champion brought low by 'long Covid' describes the symptoms and what it's like to suffer

On the face of it, Tamsin Lewis was unstoppable. A medical doctor, a founder of a wellness and longevity platform, a former pro triathlete, and the Ironman UK Champion 2014 - all achieved before her 40th birthday - she seemed one of the strongest people you could meet.

But in March 2020, the British mother contracted a severe case of coronavirus. While she initially improved and returned to exercise, she soon relapsed. “It was like coronavirus was slow-burning in my body,” she says.

Now, 11 months on, she still suffers symptoms, including muscle and joint aches, heart palpitations, and recurring flare-ups of fever and chest pain.

“For a long time I have had a sense of ‘air hunger’, that I couldn’t really take a full breath,” Lewis explains. “I feel like my heart can’t relax, and therefore, really fill properly.” She also has recurring episodes of “brain fog” in which she can’t think straight.

Her resting heart rate went from 37 beats per minute pre-Covid-19 to 85 in the weeks that followed. While it is now under control with medication, she can no longer exercise with any intensity.

Like many “long Covid” sufferers, she has dysautonomia, the feeling she is about to faint when she stands up because of a change in heart rate and blood pressure. For the former elite athlete, it is demoralising that a 1km (0.6 mile) amble now feels like a 10km sprint.

“I went to A&E five times with racing heart, dizziness, faintness, chest pain, breathlessness and joint pain, but was given no treatment as my oxygen saturations [measured at rest] were normal. Athletes can compensate well even when there is damaged lung tissue given capacity and historical fitness. My blood became ‘sticky’ - and would clot easily when blood tests were taken. Athletes should be measured for blood oxygen concentrations after moving around as this is when oxygen is being consumed - then saturations drop.”

Lewis also developed allergies she did not have before. With “long Covid”, the immune system has heightened sensitivity to triggers such as stress, infections and certain inflammatory foods.

She believes her case has been so severe as a result of her high-stress lifestyle, which affects immune function. “Extreme fitness does not equal health in many, including me,” she says.

Some treatments have helped alleviate her symptoms, such as regular cold-water swimming. Infrared sauna and red-light therapy give a strong endorphin response, reducing pain, so Lewis installed a Sunlighten device in her home to have regular access.

She also takes supplements including a ketone ester, which claims to improve athletic ability, focus and energy.

To repair an imbalance in her gut microbiome , she sticks to a low-histamine diet, avoiding fermented dairy, fermented soy and fermented vegetables, as well as canned fish, vinegar, alcohol, spinach and aubergines.

She believes she may have a genetic proclivity towards inflammation as her mother has arthritis and asthma, which may also be why her recovery has been so lengthy. Thankfully now, she says, her symptoms are improving.

“Month-on-month I am better, with fewer relapses. But I think it is going to take the best part of 2021 to get back to even going for a run.”

Lewis has spent time in recovery with her close friend, British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who is about to release a book in which Lewis is featured.

“I have helped guide Ellie on her health-optimisation journey for two years now. We bonded over mutual female resilience talk - she cannot believe I was so affected by Covid-19.”

Lewis’s case is far from atypical.

One in 10 coronavirus sufferers are believed to be living with “long Covid”, which, extrapolating from current global cases, could mean as many as 10 million people with ongoing symptoms of the disease.

The medical journal The Lancet defines it as having symptoms and complications affecting multiple organs beyond the initial period of acute infection and illness , that may include chronic cough, shortness of breath, chest tightness, cognitive dysfunction and extreme fatigue, for 12 weeks or longer.

In Britain, where the Covid-19 spread has been particularly virulent, the nation’s National Health Service (NHS) announced in November it would launch 40 clinics to study “long Covid”.

Even in Hong Kong, which has relatively few cases, there is a need for post-Covid-19 rehabilitation care, says Dr Christopher Hui, a British-trained specialist in respiratory and critical care medicine.

Hui was invited urgently last March to help lead the international PME Task Force for Covid-19 at the Royal Free Hospital in England, where he raised this issue.

His work in mainland China has shown that Covid-19 patients have neurological and respiratory after-effects, and so for some, recovery will be longer and more complex.

“The [UK] government predicts that 45 per cent of patients will need some form of low-level medical or social input for recovery and that 4 per cent will require more focused, ongoing intense rehabilitation in an inpatient or ‘bedded’ setting,” Hui says.

“Rehabilitation must be given to justify the original treatment. Why invest so much ICU time and resources to save a life, to then leave a patient with debilitating symptoms and a family floundering with no idea what to do to make anything better?”

He advocates eight weeks of gym sessions for rehabilitating patients ventilated for more than three days, or patients who did not need a ventilator but had a hospital stay of a week or more.

Many hospitals and doctors now offer post-Covid-19 support through telephone calls, while some host weekly rehabilitation groups – gym-based programmes of cardiovascular exercise and strengthening, with specific individual goals for Covid-19 recovery.

One clinic that has been at the forefront of treating “long Covid” is The Lanserhof, a health and medical centre with a clinic at The Arts Club in London, and resorts and luxury accommodation at several locations in Austria and Germany. Dr Sebastian Kunz is the medical director of The Lanserhof at The Arts Club which has treated 200 “long Covid” patients since April 2020.

“We see improvements in most of our patients, and some people do recover completely,” he says. It costs around £15,000 (S$24,110) for comprehensive diagnostics, a six- to eight-week therapy plan, and two to three treatments a week.

The initial diagnosis includes cardiovascular diagnostics, organ ultrasounds, MRI scans, immune tests, bowel, biophysical and sleep diagnostics, and a lung function test. Patients’ therapies could comprise fasting and targeted nutrition plans, acupuncture, bowel cleansing, laser therapy, cryotherapy, ozone therapy and intravenous drips.

Kunz believes the most successful treatments are those which reduce inflammation, such as oxygen therapy administered once a week. Whether the patient had a strong immune system before contracting Covid-19 remains key in their ability to shrug off symptoms quickly.

That was certainly the case for Matthew Ross (not his real name) who contracted Covid-19 in March last year after a stag night weekend in New Orleans in the southern US. In his late 20s and an avid gym-goer, Ross felt his immune system was at a low when he boarded the plane back to Hong Kong.

Feeling increasingly unwell, he checked himself straight into a hotel on arrival. After a positive Covid-19 test, he went into hospital and was discharged after 21 days.

Five months later, he was still experiencing strange symptoms, including tinnitus (ringing in the ears), night sweats and tightness in his chest, which he puts down to anxiety.

“My lungs felt inflamed after I exercised, like they weren’t properly healed,” he says. Getting outdoors helped lift his mood and vitamin D levels . He also cut back on alcohol , took up daily meditation and had a daily probiotic for good gut health.

His advice to others recovering from Covid-19 is to take it slowly. “Your body has just gone through a huge trauma. Don’t try to get back to normality too quickly; some rebuilding needs to go on, and diet and nutrition are hugely important.”

