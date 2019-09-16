The Trump administration has announced it will soon ban flavored e-cigarette products to deter an ever growing number of young users.

It comes amid an outbreak of vaping-linked severe pulmonary disease that has killed six people and sickened hundreds.

Here are four things to know about vaping.

IS IT SAFER THAN SMOKING?

The truth is, we don't know.

Unlike tobacco cigarettes, e-cigarettes don't "burn." The devices, available in the United States since 2006, work instead by heating a liquid that turns into vapour and is inhaled.

Therefore e-cigarette smokers are not exposed to the estimated 7,000 chemical compounds in regular cigarettes, and there is no known link between vaping and cancer.

The liquids however contain highly addictive nicotine.

There are also a variety other compounds classed as "potentially harmful" according to a 2018 study compiled by the US National Academy of Sciences.