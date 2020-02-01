Frequent use of over-the-counter medicines can be harmful to health

Over-the-counter (OTC) medications are drugs which have been found to be safe and appropriate for use without the supervision of a health care professional such as a physician.

They can be purchased by consumers without a prescription.

Studies have shown that utilisation of OTC drugs have increased in Malaysia, with at least 60 per cent of the population reported to have used OTC drugs at least once a year.

The most commonly used OTC drugs are analgesics, antipyretics, antibiotics and cough remedies, and they are frequently obtained from pharmacies.

Time-saving has been quoted as one of the significant benefits of self-medication, as these drugs are also conveniently available in many supermarkets and retail stores.

In addition to saving consumers time and money, OTCs also give many people a sense of self-control over their health and well-being.

However, frequent use of OTC drugs without proper consultations can impact general well-being.

The dangers that can be associated with OTC drugs roughly falls into two categories: adverse effects (side-effects) and drug interactions.

ADVERSE EFFECTS OF OTC DRUGS

Some OTC drugs should not be taken by people with certain health conditions, or be combined with other drugs - prescribed or OTC - because of the possibility of adverse interactions.

For example, acetaminophen or paracetamol or its brand name Panadol, is one of the most widely used OTC drug, commonly taken to relieve pain or fever.

But acetaminophen is also a frequent ingredient in other often-used OTC products, including many cough and cold medicines.

Taken in excessive amounts, acetaminophen can cause severe liver damage and other unwanted effects

It's important to remember that just because a drug is sold over the counter, it is harmless.