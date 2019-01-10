Fruity take on sushi boosts Japanese city

KINOKAWA, Wakayama - Does fruit go well with vinegared sushi rice?

Though filled with doubts, I passed through the shop curtain of the Chikarazushi restaurant in Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture.

"You don't think they'll go well together, do you?" owner Akio Chikatani said with a hearty chuckle.

He then cut one fruit after another to prepare sushi pieces to make his signature dish.

Served to me on a plate were some truly colorful creations made with the flesh of pink, red and yellow fruits. I wondered how on earth they would taste.

Sushi topped with sliced fig over a pat of butter was like an appetizer in Western cuisine.

The sweetness of the fruit and vinegared rice complemented the richness of the butter. Another piece with raw ham and melon didn't feel strange at all.

I also found that fish and fruit can complement each other. Raw salmon on top of a slice of apple combined well with vinegared rice.

The sourness of the apple helped reduce any fishy smells, creating a well-balanced flavor.