Fruity take on sushi boosts Japanese city

PHOTO: The Japan News/Asia News Network
Koichi Saijo
The Japan News/Asia News Network

KINOKAWA, Wakayama - Does fruit go well with vinegared sushi rice?

Though filled with doubts, I passed through the shop curtain of the Chikarazushi restaurant in Kinokawa, Wakayama Prefecture.

"You don't think they'll go well together, do you?" owner Akio Chikatani said with a hearty chuckle.

He then cut one fruit after another to prepare sushi pieces to make his signature dish.

Served to me on a plate were some truly colorful creations made with the flesh of pink, red and yellow fruits. I wondered how on earth they would taste.

Sushi topped with sliced fig over a pat of butter was like an appetizer in Western cuisine.

The sweetness of the fruit and vinegared rice complemented the richness of the butter. Another piece with raw ham and melon didn't feel strange at all.

I also found that fish and fruit can complement each other. Raw salmon on top of a slice of apple combined well with vinegared rice.

The sourness of the apple helped reduce any fishy smells, creating a well-balanced flavor.

The city of Kinokawa was established in 2005 by merging five towns along Kinokawa river.

All those towns were famous for producing various fruits such as peaches, kiwis and strawberries. So this prompted the city to establish with local residents in 2014 an organisation called Kinokawa Fruits Tourism to study how to take advantage of local specialties to promote tourism.

In the course of discussions in the autumn of the same year, some members suggested that fruits might go well with sushi.

"I thought it must be a joke," recalled Chikatani, who was involved in the discussions as a member of the promotional organisation.

However, as a man willing to take on any challenge, the next day Chikatani made thin sushi rolls using figs and shiso perilla leaves as the filling as a trial version.

When he served the rolls to other members, he received favourable feedback, prompting the chef to add the item to his restaurant's menu.

Wanting to repay his hometown, Chikatani has since then come up with over 30 types of sushi using about 20 kinds of seasonal fruits.

The sushi lineup includes versions using strawberries from winter to spring, watermelons and peaches in summer, and figs in autumn.

Chikarazushi offers a fruit sushi set for ¥1,620 (S$20.70). Customers can also order by the piece. While the chef sometimes uses so much fruit that he doesn't make a profit, he said, "I'm glad I can play a role in promoting Kinokawa."

Elsewhere in the city, Nocafe Oriya has been serving since 2016 a hamburger that contains a slice of peach with a patty using beef bred in Wakayama Prefecture.

The cafe, which is open from Fridays to Mondays, is located in the city's Momoyama district, which literally means "peach mountain."

"I wanted to use peaches for cooking, as the fruit is part of our district's name," said owner Chie Maeda.

Her cafe offers a fruit burger lunch for ¥1,080. Fresh pasta using fruits is also served, but reservations are required for the specialised dish.

Whether sushi or burgers, all these fruit-infused dishes have been developed out of the chefs' affection for their local community.

I visited Kinokawa in the middle of summer. Next time, I would like to enjoy persimmons in autumn and hassaku citrus in winter.

More about
Lifestyle travel Japan sushi fruit

TRENDING

Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a &#039;prostitute&#039;
Once a Crazy Rich Asian, Constance Lau now a 'prostitute'
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Yale-NUS suspended student charged with filming upskirt and shower videos of women on campus
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
Woman tells driver to park properly at MBS, but she was the one who parked wrongly
&#039;Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare&#039;: Singapore mum asks Education Minister
'Why make PSLE 2019 such a nightmare': Singapore mum asks Education Minister
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
2-year-old in India dead after grandma threw her out 6th storey window and went back to sleep
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to &#039;burn Chinese shops&#039;
Indonesians confess to making petrol bombs to 'burn Chinese shops'
&#039;Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again&#039;: Accident victims and pedestrians
'Ban PMDs from footpaths so we can feel safe again': Accident victims and pedestrians
Man drives off with husband of alleged lover on windscreen
Man drives off with husband of alleged lover on windscreen
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
This Singapore cafe serves 24k gold-layered durian desserts with whole Mao Shan Wang
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
Shopping malls in KL that are not KLCC, Berjaya Times Square and Sungei Wang Plaza
What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content
What is SG Nasi Lemak? Inside the Telegram chat group circulating local NSFW content
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish
Tenant from hell turns Malaysia house into a junkyard, owner even finds newborn kittens in rubbish

LIFESTYLE

What do Singapore&#039;s rich spend their money on?
What do Singapore's rich spend their money on?
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
7 space-saving appliances that will make your HDB flat feel infinitely bigger
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs &amp; fees of a domestic helper (2019)
How to hire a maid in Singapore: Costs & fees of a domestic helper (2019)
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono

Home Works

Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat
5 things to look out for when purchasing HDB resale flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner squeaks displeasure over otters feasting on prized koi
Woman heartbroken after otters feast on prized koi
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Kym Ng challenges TV queen Zoe Tay to an acting showdown
Bubble tea with Mark Lee, pig trotters with Jack Neo next for fried chicken mogul Nono?
Nono: How can I not contact Jacky Wu & Kang Kang?
Indonesian girl, 11, jumps off motorcycle to escape from sexually abusive stepfather
Indonesian man rapes stepdaughter, wife turns a blind eye to crime

SERVICES