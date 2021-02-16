Furloughed Indian ropes in others to video sights around the world wearing the same T-shirt

The camera pans across Tokyo, from the old quarter of Asakusa, and the Sensoji Temple, to the glittering skyscrapers of the business district. Masked locals go about their lives as the Japanese capital adjusts to the pandemic.

A voice-over explains that, with Japan’s Summer Olympics having been postponed , 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, but one has to face the situation with hope – or, in the case of Nonaka Takashi, the video’s narrator, Hope; a black T-shirt that was sent to him from Hong Kong.

The wandering T-shirt, and associated videos, is the brainchild of Siddhant Agarwal, 24, who was working at a digital marketing firm in New Delhi, India when the pandemic hit. He was forced to take unpaid leave and returned to live with his parents in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

“For the first time in my life I was at a loose end, with no work to do or events to organise, feeling depressed, unproductive and useless,” says Agarwal. “One night, I felt I could hardly even breathe. I spent some reflective hours on my terrace and later realised that I had had an anxiety attack brought about by stress.

The wandering T-shirt, and associated videos, is the brainchild of Siddhant Agarwal.

PHOTO: Siddhant Agarwa “When I was better, I wanted to do something productive, to get out of all the negativity that surrounded me. When I spoke to people about what they missed most during the pandemic, it turned out to be travel. People felt boxed in in their homes.

“I almost always wear black T-shirts, as they’re functional and efficient and save me the time in getting dressed up. I was looking at one of my T-shirts and had a light-bulb moment; even though I could not travel, I could get my T-shirt to travel.

“I decided to called ‘her’ Hope, as it is this feeling that leads us out of difficult times. This was how Project Hope was born. I made a list of cities that I had always wanted to travel to, from Singapore to Hong Kong, Los Angeles and New York – 13 cultural capitals on five continents Hope would travel to.”

Through social media, Agarwal contacted vloggers, bloggers, parkour artists, skateboarders and other creative people. He looked for storytellers who could create visual content that would appeal to viewers.

“It was initially very difficult to reach out to people in other countries, as I had no track record of creating content or posting videos. But somehow my intention and the central idea of my project appealed to many talented people, who agreed to create videos of their cities wearing the Hope T-shirt, for free.

“One of the challenges I faced was that [India] was in lockdown and arranging the logistics of sending Hope to Singapore, the first city, had to be handled. Fortunately DHL, the logistics company, agreed to pick it up from my town.”

The logo on the T-shirt – two square brackets facing each other – signifies Agarwal’s journey from darkness to hope, he says. “Some people were wary about wearing the same T-shirt, so I included a metal box with different sizes of stencils so they could just spray paint the logo onto their own T-shirt.”

At the beginning of October, Hope arrived in Hong Kong, to be shown around the city by Jack Lo Chiu-pang, 24, a market research executive and vlogger who makes travel videos for an Instagram account.

Jack Lo at Yen Chow Street Hawker Bazaar, Hong Kong, wearing Hope.

PHOTO: Jack Lo Chiu-pang

“When Siddhant reached out to me with Project Hope, the essence of the project attracted me because in Hong Kong, with the political situation and the pandemic, there were a lot of negative emotions, and I thought that this would be an opportunity for me to refocus on the beauty of the city where I live, and often take for granted,” says Lo.

“So I took my camera through old and new parts of the city, from Sham Shui Po to the Man Mo Temple, on the Star Ferry, Kowloon and Central, filming many iconic places as well as less known localities.

“It took me two weeks to complete filming and editing and send [Hope] to the next place, Tokyo, Japan.”

Agarwal says: “When I reached out to Nonaka Takashi, communication was difficult because of the language barrier, but we managed using translation apps.

“After working on the Tokyo segment I realised that most of our videos showcased concrete jungles, and I wanted people to experience nature too. So after New York [where Hope is, at the time of writing], the T-shirt will be travelling to the Rocky Mountains; to Canmore, a small town in Alberta, where snowboarders, rock climbers and ice skaters will create a video of the Canadian outdoors.”

All being well, Hope will then visit London, England, which is suffering under another strict coronavirus lockdown .

“The main idea of Project Hope is to convey that no matter where we live, our lives have been changed in so many ways by the pandemic. Some may have more privilege than others, but we are all bound by this common thread. And hope is the only way forward.”

What does Agarwal hope to do when Hope returns to India, a reunion anticipated some time in December? “I have not decided. [Maybe I’ll] just frame it for posterity, or send it on another world trip. But I may auction it and use the proceeds to fund rich content that showcases India’s art and culture.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.