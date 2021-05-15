The future of work: Millennials and Gen Z pick online KOL opportunities over traditional jobs

Jin Qu is a fashion appraiser. He rates brands on their prices, fabrics and production quality - and all on social media.

The 36-year-old says he helps consumers make informed decisions when it comes to buying clothes. "Some new brands have good quality products, but no one has ever heard of them," he says. "Some sell for inflated prices because of celebrity promotions. Some claim they have the latest fashions, but were [actually] trendy three decades ago."

Jin quit his job as an editor with fashion magazine Yoho! during the Covid-19 pandemic last year and decided to strike out on his own as a fashion influencer.

Jin Qu quit his job as an editor with fashion magazine Yoho! and decided to strike out on his own as a fashion influencer.

PHOTO: Jin Qu

He says the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the public's acceptance of e-commerce and has created many opportunities for young people.

"My business - making videos and producing products based on my designs - is a one-man-band," he says. "When looking for sneaker recommendations, young people no longer turn to traditional media. They are more willing to see posts by influencers."

Jin is one of a rising number of young people who have left their jobs in traditional workplaces for new professions powered by social media and online marketing.

In April, Bilibili (China's answer to YouTube) released a report on the sweeping societal change. The New 360 Trades - 2021 New Career Guide for Chinese Young People includes interviews with 7,029 people aged between 18 and 35.

The cover of the Bilibili report, which includes interviews with 7,029 people aged between 18 and 35.

PHOTO: Bilibili

It found that 20 per cent of them have moved to professions created in the age of fifth generation (5G) networking, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

The report said this has given rise to the profession of up zhu, or uploader, made up of key opinion leaders (KOL) who upload video content to online platforms and amass huge followings and sponsorship deals.

Some coach gamers to perform better in esports, others give viewers tips on pet care, pilot drones, organise wardrobes (à la Marie Kondo) or appraise hotels.

Other new professions taken up by the young people interviewed for the report include on-demand services, offered via tech platforms, such as substitute drivers for drunk clients, jogging companions and handymen who help clients receive packages.

While 20 per cent of the report's respondents said they had embraced new professions, 60 per cent said they would like to try new kinds of work but had yet to do so.

Eighty per cent said they liked the career change because their new jobs matched their interests, and 40 per cent gave job freedom as a reason for liking the move.

Still, many note concerns about their new career choices: 80 per cent said they worried they would not make enough money to cover their living expenses. Other causes for anxiety included the unstable nature of their jobs and insufficient labour protection mechanisms.

While he makes less money than he did in his previous job in traditional media, Jin says he derives much more satisfaction from what he does now.

Jin says he derives much more satisfaction from what he does now than he did from his previous job.

PHOTO: Jin Qu

"I can choose my own video topics, like how you should wear your hoodie," he says. "My sponsors include [Chinese sportswear company] Li-Ning and Uniqlo. I feel quite a big sense of achievement. When I visit places frequented by young people, many fans recognise me and ask to have pictures taken with me."

Mo Yun is in her 20s and a guzheng, or Chinese zither, player. She quit her job as a Chinese teacher to become a music uploader in 2018.

Mo Yun, a Chinese zither player, says she earns a five-digit monthly salary from advertising.

PHOTO: Bilibili

With 2.09 million fans on Bilibili, the native of Chengdu in southwest China says she earns a five-digit monthly salary (in yuan - US$1 (S$1.33) is 6.4 yuan) from advertising that allows her to live comfortably.

"I recently went to Dunhuang to make a music video for an advert for Mercedes-Benz," she says, referring to a place in Gansu province, northwest China, famous for its cave art. "I also earn money in the form of tips given by fans during live-streaming."

Mo signed on with KOL agency Collab Asia in 2018, and she now adapts classical Chinese music and mixes it with modern music such as jazz and electronica.

Her promotional songs have been used in television shows such as 2019's The Untamed and video games such as Honour of Kings by Tencent Games.

She also promotes hanfu, the clothing style worn in pre-Manchu China, and she says being an uploader allows her to spread the culture of ancient Chinese musical instruments far and wide.

Mo also promotes hanfu, the style of clothing worn in pre-Qing-dynasty China.

PHOTO: Bilibili

"I was a one-on-one Chinese teacher before," she says. "Online platforms allow me to interact with many more people. Sometimes, I get Korean fans in my live-streaming performances who tell me they love my music."

Ton Wilthagen, a professor at Tilburg University in the Netherlands, says the overwhelming penetration of digital technology in all professions means the job market has changed for young people.

"If they have good digital and social media skills, they can do a great many jobs in a great many new sectors," he says.

He says today's youth are luckier than their parents because of the many flexible work arrangements on offer.

"They no longer stick to nine-to-five office working hours," he says. "This trend has been further accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The digital economy is the future, which offers many opportunities. As young people have to work much longer before they can get an old-age pension, they should be willing to invest in lifelong learning and live a healthy working life with sufficient rest and exercise."

Louisa Wong, executive chairman of global headhunting firm Global Sage, says while such online-based professions have lowered the entry thresholds for young people, the barriers to career success are much higher.

"A tech-savvy youngster can join the YouTube bandwagon and build themselves into a KOL," she says. "The barrier to entry is so low that it's tempting to think it's also easier. But, in reality, how many so-called influencers are actually influential or have successfully monetised their influence?

"How many tech start-ups actually have attained unicorn status?"

She advises young people to acquire expertise in a subject to stand out from other KOLs.

"If they are not willing to put in 60 hours a week to produce regular video content for their channels, they won't go very far," she adds. "At the end of the day, it's their skills, knowledge, effort and work attitude which will determine how far they can go in the tech age."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.