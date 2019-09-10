Get a room: Why a stay at a luxury hotel makes you feel sexy

Ever checked into swanky hotel and felt sexy? You're not alone.

Whether with a long-term partner, a new lover or travelling solo, people often report feeling saucy in their five-star digs.

So what's going on?

"A lot has to do with the fact you're away from the daily grind, you can invent yourself. There's the thrill and excitement of being in a new place, a sense of adventure about it," says sexual marital therapist and psychotherapist coach Nikki Green.

You might have been arguing with your partner for weeks, but time out in the novelty of a hotel room can get the sparks flying again.

"To move out of the place where we have an energetic tie with something, a bedroom you might have had sleepless nights in, to a place where we haven't had that imprint can rejuvenate a relationship," says Green.

PHOTO: Unsplash

For many, the real indulgence isn't the 700-count thread Egyptian cotton sheets, it is the ability to hang the "Do Not Disturb" sign on the door and know that you truly will be left alone.

That guaranteed privacy, knowing you will not be interrupted, is one of the keys to good sex.

"Many of the women I work with fear being overheard [having sex] by the kids or the domestic helper," says Green.

Alistair Bond, 53, credits splashing out on a five-night stay in a Bali resort for saving his marriage. "We hadn't done anything like that since our honeymoon - and that was a long time ago. No kids, no pressures, it was a chance to remember what fun we used to have," says Bond.

For many guests the bathroom is a highlight and they explore the facilities even before they check out the view.

Hotels indulge this weakness.

At Hong Kong's Upper House Hotel half the space of a standard 730 sq ft room is dedicated to luxury bathing, with a deep soaking tub dominating a space that is only a little smaller than the average Hong Kong flat.

Peek-a-boo bathrooms, once a daring opportunity for exhibitionism, have become a regular feature.