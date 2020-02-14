Getting knee pain? Here's how to age-proof your knees

As Asians, sitting on the floor with legs folded comes naturally to us.

We also tend to like the full (deep) squat position. In countries such as India and China, people - even the elderly - use it to have conversations, eat, wash clothes, take photographs and do a whole lot of things.

Last week, I was travelling along the east-west highway and stopped at one of the rest areas as my seven-year-old niece wanted to use the toilet.

There were plenty of sitting toilets available, but the majority of travellers, young and old, were waiting in line to use the squatting ones.

Whether it's a preference or they find it more convenient, one thing for sure is that their knees are pretty strong.

My niece, on the other hand, does not know how to use this type of toilet and refuses to learn because she thinks it's unhygienic.

My former colleague, who was born and raised overseas for most of her life, couldn't fathom the fascination Malaysians have for squatting toilets.

She used it once because the place she was at had no sitting toilets.

Her knees buckled while she was peeing and with no railing support to pull herself up, she (thankfully) fell backwards and not inside!

The manner in which she described the episode would make an excellent script for a comedy scene.

In reality, she just has weak joints and muscles from limited exercise.

Have you ever experienced this: You are able to sit on the floor with legs folded, but when you unfold them, there is a bit of stiffness at the knee joint?

Sometimes, it may take a few seconds/minutes of straightening the knees before you can stand up and walk comfortably again.

If you have, don't despair - that's a sign of ageing, but you can do something about it.

OUCH, MY KNEE HURTS!

Exercising in the swimming pool, as seen in this filepic, takes half the weight off your knee joints while increasing resistance for a good workout. PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

As we age, due to the wear and tear of repeated motion, injury or disease, knee pain becomes a common complaint among older adults - although nowadays, with the lack of movement, knee pain is also rampant among young people.

A strong and healthy knee functions like a well-greased machine, allowing the human body to perform high-intensity activities like jumping, hiking and climbing, among others, without pain.

However, most people will experience some form of knee pain in their lives and many will find it debilitating.

Often, it is caused by osteoarthritis (the wearing away of knee cartilage), which leads to loss of function and joint weakness.

The knees absorb a huge amount of pressure with every step you take daily. If you're overweight, the pressure is increased.

Over time, the muscles and ligaments surrounding the knee joint get weaker and the pads of cartilage called menisci that act as shock absorbers, start to deteriorate.

When the cartilage wears off, the bones rub against each other and you end up with pain, stiffness and swelling.

At this stage, there is nothing much you can do to salvage your knees except to opt for knee replacement surgery.