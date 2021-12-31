Give Dry January a try and avoid drinking alcohol for a month

Dry January, dryanuary, or love your liver month: they amount to the same thing, a full month with no alcohol.

For the first 31 days of 2021, 6.5 million Britons resolved to say no to alcohol.

Almost half had given up by Day 6. One in five Americans made the same vow – driven especially because many were aware how much more they’d been drinking since the beginning of the pandemic – 14 per cent more, according to the Rand Corporation.

So why do we give up so soon? And would we try harder, for longer, if we really knew the benefits of a dry spell?

There are many solid reasons to have a dry January.

You’ll lose the weight you put on over the holidays Grant Sanders, founder of Hong Kong’s Recovery852 addiction treatment centre. PHOTO: Recovery852 Grant Sanders, founder of Hong Kong’s Recovery852 addiction treatment centre, says alcohol consumption can cause weight gain because drinks have high levels of sugar.

A small glass of wine (who pours a small one?) contains about 125 calories, a beer a little more at 155, and a shot of spirits around 100 (without tonic or cola or anything else that might turn it into a cocktail).

Three or four drinks a night and you’re adding to your daily calorie intake significantly – and probably taking in even more calories because drinking alcohol makes us feel like eating more.

A 2018 study illustrated that 58 per cent of those who stuck to Dry January lost weight.

That’s not just because alcohol is high in calories; we don’t drink because we’re hungry, we drink because it’s a habit, so it is unlikely we’ll replace those calories in alcohol with something else.

You will save money

Alcohol doesn’t come free, so there’s another benefit: Drink less, spend less. According to alcoholchange.org.uk, 86 per cent of participants in Dry January saved money, 70 per cent enjoyed better sleep, and 66 per cent had more energy.

You’ll look better

Yes, you’re sleeping better since there’s no alcohol to interfere with restorative REM sleep (or to send you to sleep, only to wake you up a few hours later feeling groggy).

But drinking alcohol also makes us puffy-faced and isn’t good for our complexion. Skip the drinking and save your skin from all that dehydration.

You’ll feel better

“Mental fog, anxiety and mood swings could be relieved or lifted altogether, improving concentration and gaining more clarity. The emotional benefits can also be significant – less worry or the impending doom that some heavy drinkers feel,” Sanders says.

And …

Better anger management, more self-compassion and awareness are other advantages.

But is it worth giving up for a single month? Does that really make a difference in the long term? Absolutely it does. Many of us don’t realise how much we drink – or even why we do – until we take a step back and reframe our relationship with alcohol.

As my husband said to me of his own Dry January: “You don’t realise what a daily habit it has become until you stop doing it.”

Ian Hamilton, a lecturer in addiction at the University of York in the UK, says: “Dry January is a good initiative, as it prompts people to think about not just how much they drink, but what their individual relationship with alcohol is.”

If you often drink to relax, it might make you think about alternative ways to relax rather than relying on that after-work tipple.

Can giving up alcohol for just 31 days make a lasting difference to your physical health? Yes, because in not drinking – especially after a period of possibly drinking too much – you give your liver a break, says Sanders, as well as your heart and pancreas. Think of it as allowing a wound to heal, or time for inflammation to subside.

A 2018 study in the BMJ Open journal concluded that even short-term abstinence improves insulin resistance, promotes weight loss, regulates blood pressure and has an effect on cancer-related growth factors. Think of it as a holiday for your insides after the holiday.

A whole month gives the benefits of not drinking time to be felt, which means at the end of January you might be forced to face the fact that less drinking is a good thing – for your mind and your body. Forever.

Though many of those who resolve to commit to Dry January give up just a few days into the month, of those who persevere, many change their drinking habits beyond a single month and six months later are still drinking less than they used to.

Sipfree Lyres Aperitif Dry non-alcoholic drink. PHOTO: Sipfree

Two ways to have a healthy Dry January

1. Low and zero-alcohol drinks are a rising trend.

John Docherty, founder of Hong Kong’s non-alcoholic drinks distributor Sipfree, sees continued growth in this segment.

“You can tell just from the way the selection of non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits has been growing across retail and restaurants, bars and online business,” he says.

Isn’t zero-alcohol wine just juice? No, says Docherty, these wines are getting better all the time.

“Some people’s perception of alcohol-free wines and sparkling wines is that they are similar to flat grape juice with very little body, but the way good-quality non-alcoholic wines are produced today means they come very close to the real thing.”

2. Keep a journal of how much better you feel

The prospect of not drinking is daunting for some people, says Sanders, but not drinking for a month (and even beyond) “can bring more insight and a discovery of new attitudes, new possibilities and new experiences.

“We live in a beautiful city with so much to offer. I would encourage those seeking to remain alcohol-free in January and post-January to reframe Hong Kong and engage in more healthy and meaningful activities.

“People who stop drinking for more than a month often find that they lead more productive lives than before and, of course, they save money.”

I’ll raise a glass (of the non-alcoholic drink of my choice) to that: Cheers!

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.