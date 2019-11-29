Going 'behind the scenes' at Sunway Lagoon to see what makes a theme park tick

The large ship before us swings with a frenzied rush, each swoosh accompanied by the screams of its passengers. All around, children and adults walk around with their cotton candy sticks and watermelon slushies as if a 360° rotating vessel is the most natural thing in the world.

We are standing near Pirate's Revenge, one of the most popular rides at Sunway Lagoon in Subang Jaya, Selangor. It's business as usual at the theme park, and a scene like this is what the staff sees daily.

However, something seems amiss. We hear a slightly alarming metallic groan as the thrilling ride begins to slow down.

"Do you hear that?" Sunway Lagoon general manager Sean Choo asks us. "Everyone is always worried whenever they hear that sound. But if I don't hear it - I get very worried."

As it turns out, the grating noise comes from the friction between the ride and a rubberised mechanism on the ground. Think of it as a giant brake, one fit for a colossal machine, that prevents a disaster from happening.

This is just one of the many interesting behind-the-scenes insights shared by Choo as he, along with assistant general manager M. Magendaran, take us on a tour around one of the country's longest-running theme parks.

UP AND RUNNING

Sunway Lagoon introduces a new attraction to the theme park every two years.

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network

Popular among locals and international visitors alike, Sunway Lagoon has been in business since 1992. It operates from 10am to 6pm daily.

But for many of the 500 ground staff, their day starts well before opening time and continues beyond closing hours. Some personnel can even be seen roaming the area as early as 7am to carry out their duties.

"The important thing that we do before we open the park is (to check for) the safety and security of our guests. The whole checklist for our rides is about safety and meeting standards," Choo discloses.

In fact, much of the park's housekeeping starts the evening before.

"The rides are checked after the park is closed for the day to see if there is anything that needs to be attended to immediately or the next day," Magendaran offers, adding that all rides also undergo scheduled shutdowns for comprehensive maintenance.