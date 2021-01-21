Going, going, not gone: Marks & Spencer to continue operations at Raffles City despite earlier announcement

Looks like Marks & Spencer isn't going to shutter its Raffles City Shopping Centre outlet after all.

The brand had originally announced that the outlet would permanently close its doors on Dec 31 last year. The lease for the outlet was signed under its sister brand Robinsons, which also closed on Jan 9 after announcing its liquidation.

At that point, Marks & Spencer had said that it had no intention of ceasing its thriving business in Singapore, despite the Raffles City outlet closure.

However in a turn of events, a spokesman told The Straits Times on Tuesday (Jan 19). that the Raffles City outlet's operations will continue thanks to their "long-term partnership with Capitaland."

The reason for the change in plans was not given, though the spokesman said: "We're committed to offering the best shopping experience and responding to our customers' needs. As part of that, we continually review our estate to ensure our stores are located in the right places."

Apart from the Raffles City branch, which has been around for over 34 years, there are 10 other stores in Singapore, including a pop-up unit at Waterway Point.

