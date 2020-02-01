Going vegetarian for the love of god, and animals

Making a change to our diet is never an easy thing, especially if our favourite foods and drinks are not exactly healthy ones.

While there will certainly be challenges and temptations along the way, these two individuals show us that it is not an impossible task.

A RELIGIOUS PUSH

Dr Vigneshwaran Kandiah's journey to becoming a vegetarian first started as a religious duty. In 2016, he decided to observe 10 days of vegetarianism for the Hindu festival of Navarathiri.

At that time, his meat consumption was pretty high, so becoming a vegetarian for even a short period of time was quite a big deal.

"Those 10 days became two weeks, which became a month, then two months, and it just continued on from there," he says simply.

The 34-year-old trainee paediatric surgeon shares that one stumbling block he experienced was that most of his friends consumed a lot of meat and there were limited options for him when they ate together.

"Also, I was used to eating meat, so the first two months without it were really hard," he admits.

His busy work schedule didn't help either, as he had no time to cook or eat healthily.

"When I became a full-time vegetarian, I had very bad dietary practices, because I ate very simple food like bread and biscuits - most of the time, it was just something to fill my stomach," he says.

He adds that he actually put on a lot of weight despite being vegetarian, which he also attributes to a lack of exercise.

Eventually, Dr Vigneshwaran realised that he had to totally overhaul his diet as he wasn't eating well at all. It helped a lot when his hospital began providing vegetarian meals.

"Nowadays, I mostly eat a lot of fibrous vegetables and tofu, and my diet is not very carb-heavy," he says, adding that he doesn't even crave meat anymore.