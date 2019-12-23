Golden Triangle in northern Thailand opening up to tourists after decades at the centre of opium trade

The Akha hill-tribe lady had me at first glance with her blushes, laughter, and betel-nut-stained grin.

We were at the entrance to a small coffee shop just out of Doi Mae Salong, a mountain village strewn along a jungle-clad ridge line almost 1,400 metres up in the mountains of the Golden Triangle in northern Thailand.

All day we had been bombarded by brightly wrapped tribeswomen like her, all trying in to sell their trinkets and handicrafts.

The Akha headdress is made from an aluminium and chromium back plate, which is attached to a cap adorned with baubles and trimmed with brightly coloured tassels and coins.

They accompany blue cotton jackets, embroidered skirts and colourful calf wraps.

Tribespeople usually wear these clothes and headdress on special occasions, but in Mae Salong and other places with potential tourist business they are everyday wear for many.

This Akha lady charmed the writer with her blushes, laughter, and betel-nut-stained grin in Mae Salong.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post​​​

This village was the first overnight stop on a mini road trip through these mountains. Even though it has grown in size and recognition in recent years, it is still a good few steps off the regular banana-pancake trail and has retained its rustic charm.

Many of the villagers are farmers.

The journey from the city of Chiang Rai takes around 90 minutes, much of it on steep, twisting mountain roads.

From the valley out of Mae Chan the route is lined with rice fields and small villages, which slowly give way to jungle as you approach Mae Salong.

Mae Salong is spread out along a ridge line in the hills of the Golden Triangle in northern Thailand.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Until the 1970s settlements such as this along the border with Myanmar (Burma) were all but impregnable.

For decades the area was rife with opium and drug trafficking, a trade controlled by numerous drug lords, including the infamous Khun Sa, believed to have been responsible for up to 45 per cent of the cocaine sold on the streets on New York during the 1970s and 1980s.

Those days are long gone now; the higher the road goes, the more tea plantations cover the landscape, and although the region still has a frontier feel to it, travel is safe.