Golden Triangle in northern Thailand opening up to tourists after decades at the centre of opium trade

The Akha hill-tribe lady had me at first glance with her blushes, laughter, and betel-nut-stained grin.
We were at the entrance to a small coffee shop just out of Doi Mae Salong, a mountain village strewn along a jungle-clad ridge line almost 1,400 metres up in the mountains of the Golden Triangle in northern Thailand.
All day we had been bombarded by brightly wrapped tribeswomen like her, all trying in to sell their trinkets and handicrafts.
The Akha headdress is made from an aluminium and chromium back plate, which is attached to a cap adorned with baubles and trimmed with brightly coloured tassels and coins.
They accompany blue cotton jackets, embroidered skirts and colourful calf wraps.
Tribespeople usually wear these clothes and headdress on special occasions, but in Mae Salong and other places with potential tourist business they are everyday wear for many.
This village was the first overnight stop on a mini road trip through these mountains. Even though it has grown in size and recognition in recent years, it is still a good few steps off the regular banana-pancake trail and has retained its rustic charm.
Many of the villagers are farmers.
The journey from the city of Chiang Rai takes around 90 minutes, much of it on steep, twisting mountain roads.
From the valley out of Mae Chan the route is lined with rice fields and small villages, which slowly give way to jungle as you approach Mae Salong.
Until the 1970s settlements such as this along the border with Myanmar (Burma) were all but impregnable.
For decades the area was rife with opium and drug trafficking, a trade controlled by numerous drug lords, including the infamous Khun Sa, believed to have been responsible for up to 45 per cent of the cocaine sold on the streets on New York during the 1970s and 1980s.
Those days are long gone now; the higher the road goes, the more tea plantations cover the landscape, and although the region still has a frontier feel to it, travel is safe.
Entering Mae Salong, it would be easy to imagine yourself in Yunnan, China, and you wouldn't be far wrong. Following their 1949 defeat by Maoist forces in the province in China's southwest, an estimated 12,000 soldiers from the 93rd division of the Kuomintang's 8th army took refuge in Shan State, Myanmar. As time passed they became involved in drug trafficking to fund their continuing fight against the Chinese Communist forces in Yunnan. Eventually they ended up in the mountains of Mae Salong, and were offered refuge and Thai citizenship in return for helping stamp out the illicit narcotics trade, and a communist uprising, in the border region. This enabled them to settle and turn to tea farming, with former comrades by then in Taiwan helping out with tea plants and knowledge to start with. Alongside the numerous tea shops and Yunnan restaurants in Mae Salong, Akha women sell their produce and souvenirs in and around the market area, and there are regular Thai businesses, making for a mix of cultures. Before nightfall I take the steep drive up to Phra Borommathhat Chedi, which overlooks the village. The Buddhist stupa is an impressive structure, but it is the views of the distant Mekong River and the Golden Triangle that stand out. It being winter, as dusk falls the temperature drops towards single digits Celsius and peace descends on the village. Many of the villagers are first-generation descendants of the former rebels who settled here, and their heritage is evident in the buildings, the Chinese writing, the red lanterns and the meals available. The tiny local produce market opens up well before sunrise; local hill-tribe people buy vegetables, beets and pulses. Before hitting the road again, I take a short hike to a nearby Akha village, where the basic wooden houses have changed little over time. Women can be seen heading to and from steep-sided fields in flip-flops with woven baskets full of winter logs and produce on their backs. The road east from here is steep and narrow, and there are many tea plantations along the way as our route skims the Myanmar border. As we approach Mae Chan the jungle gives way to flat farmland and rice fields. I make a dawn visit to the nearby Golden Horse Monastery, famed for its horse riding and for monks doing Muay Thai boxing. Their influence has greatly helped in bringing tranquillity to the area since Khun Sa's time. The monastery was founded by Phra Khu Bah Neua Chai, a Muay Thai fighter and soldier who quit the sport at his peak. Legend has it that he spent two weeks meditating in a dark cave nearby, then built the monastery to help the many poor and orphaned hill tribe boys by teaching them discipline through Muay Thai and Buddhism. Approaching the hilltop monastery, morning mist shrouds the limestone hillsides. I arrive just in time to see the monks head to a nearby hill tribe village on horseback to collect alms. It's a fitting end to a fascinating road trip. When to visit: The best time is between October and late February, with December-mid February being the high season. This is also when the cherry trees are in blossom. Late February to mid-May is crop-burning season, and fires can spread into the hills, so visitors are likely to encounter air pollution. The rainy season is from July-September and can be quite spectacular, as the countryside turns a verdant green - although it's not a good time to trek. Getting there and getting around: Most flights to Chiang Rai are via Bangkok, and the route is served by several airlines from both the Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports. There are direct flights from Kunming and Hangzhou in China. Chiang Mai is an alternative gateway to the region. Chiang Rai is three to four hours by road from Chiang Mai. Most of the journey can by done by bus and songthaew taxi vans, although it's much easier with a rental car, which can be booked online or at Chiang Mai airport. Where to sleep: For Mae Salong the best option is to show up and look around, as standards and rates vary greatly. If you continue through the village you will find several resorts. For Mae Chan it's best to book online, as there are fewer options and they are spread out. If you go: Be sure to visit a tea plantation and sample the produce. There are many around Mae Salong, with the 101 Tea Plantation particularly impressive. The Martyr's Memorial Hall in Mae Salong details the journey of the Chinese rebels, which was quite remarkable. To visit the Golden Horse Monastery/Wat Tham Pa Acha Thong: Arrive before 6am to see the monks ride out. They return around one-and-a-half to two hours later and take alms from visitors. The monastery is a 30-minute drive north of Mae Chan on West Highway 1. Watch the documentary, Buddha's Lost Children online before visiting. It gives deep insight into the lives of the monks and their backstories, which is not apparent from a short visit. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
Read also
Read also
Entering Mae Salong, it would be easy to imagine yourself in Yunnan, China, and you wouldn't be far wrong.
Following their 1949 defeat by Maoist forces in the province in China's southwest, an estimated 12,000 soldiers from the 93rd division of the Kuomintang's 8th army took refuge in Shan State, Myanmar.
As time passed they became involved in drug trafficking to fund their continuing fight against the Chinese Communist forces in Yunnan.
Eventually they ended up in the mountains of Mae Salong, and were offered refuge and Thai citizenship in return for helping stamp out the illicit narcotics trade, and a communist uprising, in the border region.
This enabled them to settle and turn to tea farming, with former comrades by then in Taiwan helping out with tea plants and knowledge to start with.
Alongside the numerous tea shops and Yunnan restaurants in Mae Salong, Akha women sell their produce and souvenirs in and around the market area, and there are regular Thai businesses, making for a mix of cultures.
Before nightfall I take the steep drive up to Phra Borommathhat Chedi, which overlooks the village. The Buddhist stupa is an impressive structure, but it is the views of the distant Mekong River and the Golden Triangle that stand out.
It being winter, as dusk falls the temperature drops towards single digits Celsius and peace descends on the village.
Many of the villagers are first-generation descendants of the former rebels who settled here, and their heritage is evident in the buildings, the Chinese writing, the red lanterns and the meals available.
The tiny local produce market opens up well before sunrise; local hill-tribe people buy vegetables, beets and pulses.
Before hitting the road again, I take a short hike to a nearby Akha village, where the basic wooden houses have changed little over time.
Women can be seen heading to and from steep-sided fields in flip-flops with woven baskets full of winter logs and produce on their backs.
The road east from here is steep and narrow, and there are many tea plantations along the way as our route skims the Myanmar border. As we approach Mae Chan the jungle gives way to flat farmland and rice fields.
I make a dawn visit to the nearby Golden Horse Monastery, famed for its horse riding and for monks doing Muay Thai boxing. Their influence has greatly helped in bringing tranquillity to the area since Khun Sa's time.
The monastery was founded by Phra Khu Bah Neua Chai, a Muay Thai fighter and soldier who quit the sport at his peak.
Legend has it that he spent two weeks meditating in a dark cave nearby, then built the monastery to help the many poor and orphaned hill tribe boys by teaching them discipline through Muay Thai and Buddhism.
Approaching the hilltop monastery, morning mist shrouds the limestone hillsides. I arrive just in time to see the monks head to a nearby hill tribe village on horseback to collect alms. It's a fitting end to a fascinating road trip.
When to visit: The best time is between October and late February, with December-mid February being the high season. This is also when the cherry trees are in blossom. Late February to mid-May is crop-burning season, and fires can spread into the hills, so visitors are likely to encounter air pollution.
The rainy season is from July-September and can be quite spectacular, as the countryside turns a verdant green - although it's not a good time to trek.
Getting there and getting around: Most flights to Chiang Rai are via Bangkok, and the route is served by several airlines from both the Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports. There are direct flights from Kunming and Hangzhou in China. Chiang Mai is an alternative gateway to the region.
Chiang Rai is three to four hours by road from Chiang Mai. Most of the journey can by done by bus and songthaew taxi vans, although it's much easier with a rental car, which can be booked online or at Chiang Mai airport.
Where to sleep: For Mae Salong the best option is to show up and look around, as standards and rates vary greatly. If you continue through the village you will find several resorts. For Mae Chan it's best to book online, as there are fewer options and they are spread out.
If you go: Be sure to visit a tea plantation and sample the produce. There are many around Mae Salong, with the 101 Tea Plantation particularly impressive. The Martyr's Memorial Hall in Mae Salong details the journey of the Chinese rebels, which was quite remarkable.
To visit the Golden Horse Monastery/Wat Tham Pa Acha Thong: Arrive before 6am to see the monks ride out. They return around one-and-a-half to two hours later and take alms from visitors. The monastery is a 30-minute drive north of Mae Chan on West Highway 1.
Watch the documentary, Buddha's Lost Children online before visiting. It gives deep insight into the lives of the monks and their backstories, which is not apparent from a short visit.
This article was first published in South China Morning Post.