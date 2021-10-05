Goodbye periods, hello saggy skin: How to care for your skin in menopause

Hot flushes and mood swings aren’t the only side effects women experience during menopause. As hormone levels fluctuate, the facial skin can also undergo dramatic changes that can make this sensitive time even harder to endure.

“These changes are the result of decreasing estrogen levels, which in studies has been linked to the collagen content in the skin,” explains board-certified dermatologist Dr Rita Linkner.

“Estrogen aids in preventing ageing and has multiple functions, including hydrating and plumping the skin [and] keeping it supple and elastic,” she says.

Unbeknown to many women, estrogen levels can start to drop in your 20s or 30s, but it’s only when the transition into perimenopause – the years immediately preceding menopause – and finally menopause begins that these changes become noticeable.

According to tests done by Emepelle, a specialist skincare line developed for menopausal women, women may experience a loss of up to 30 per cent of dermal collagen in the first five years of menopause and a 2.1 per cent decline thereafter. This can result in issues that can include skin dryness, dullness, thinning and wrinkling. Treating these can also be tricky, according to experts.

“Many of my patients end up being even more confused because tried-and-tested solutions or products no longer seem to work once they hit menopause. For example, a good moisturiser can usually fix dry skin, but when hormones are involved it can be more stubborn and challenging to treat. In general, the skin’s sensitivity levels also increase, which can cause further complications,” says Linkner.

Women in the perimenopausal phase – usually characterised by periods becoming irregular – still have some estrogen but tend to experience hot flushes, resulting in irritated skin or even rosacea, a condition in which facial blood vessels enlarge and the nose and cheeks appear flushed.

As women enter menopause, symptoms worsen and they can develop cystic acne, usually in the T-zone area – the forehead, nose and chin – as well as melasma, a form of hyperpigmentation that is triggered by hormonal fluctuations.

Treating these concerns effectively involves creating a flexible routine together with your dermatologist, which may involve rotating different products depending on your current cycle and what your skin needs at the time.

“There are some basic guidelines that I tell my patients to follow. In addition to hydrating more, I suggest cleansing twice a day, both in the morning and evening. It’s always best to have a clean slate when you apply your skincare ingredients,” says Nigma Talib, a Los Angeles-based naturopathic doctor and trained medical aesthetician who counts celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Penelope Cruz among her clients.

“The skin also tends to be more sensitive, so I suggest women stay away from ingredients that are known to irritate the skin such as parabens , oils or soap. This will help maintain and support your skin’s microbiome,” she says.

There are also products and ingredients that you can add to your regimen to help nourish the skin. Vitamins C and A can irritate the skin, so doctors suggest replacing them with serums that have soothing ingredients such as stem-cell plant peptides, hyaluronic acid , niacinamide and vitamin F, which prevents sebaceous glands from overproducing oil and becoming clogged.

Antioxidants such as ferulic acid and vitamin E can help brighten and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and provide a defence against free radicals. Emollients such as mango seed butter and shea butter help replenish the skin’s moisture barrier.

Linkner also suggests that women explore the next generation of topicals that contain synthetic plant-based estrogen. Unlike estrogen supplements – which are controversial and frowned upon by many – these products can be applied directly onto the skin.

Emepelle, for example, features the clinically backed MEP Technology, a non-hormonal solution to help address the cause of the accelerated collagen loss and skin ageing brought on by estrogen loss associated with menopause. Highlights include the serum and night cream, which includes retinol, niacinamide and peptides for additional anti-aging benefits.

Talib also says women can benefit from adopting a more holistic approach during menopause that focuses on treating and healing the skin from the inside out by changing one’s diet and supplements.

“Many women also forget to focus on what’s going on inside your body – your gut health can also affect your estrogen levels and hormonal metabolism. I usually suggest women try natural supplements including selenium, ingestible hyaluronic, probiotics, vitamin D with K1 and K2,” she says.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.