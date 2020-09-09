Goodbye plus size - why shoppers are loving 'size inclusivity'

Fashion insiders have for years hailed plus size as the next big business opportunity, yet before 2017 only a handful of brands and designers had been willing to take the leap forward. That all changed when 11 Honoré, an online retailer offering luxury fashion in extended sizes, made its debut.

Its founder, former marketing executive Patrick Herning, achieved what so many had thought was impossible. He convinced a small but influential group of American designers – many of whom had never created clothes in sizes larger than a US10 – to extend their size range up to a US24.

Herning may not have realised it then but the industry was having a watershed moment as “size inclusive” fashion, a category with the potential to overshadow the plus-size segment, started to flourish.

Unlike plus size, which just offers sizes above the traditional US0 to 12 range, size-inclusive brands offer both traditional and plus sizes, allowing them to cater to a much wider range of women.

“11 Honoré set out to create parity within the category,” Herning says. “For the first time ever we worked with ‘straight’ size designers to extend their size range to be more inclusive. I think Gen Z will ultimately shift how brands approach their sizing because they expect so much more. Size inclusivity is paramount.”

Patrick Herning, founder of 11 Honoré. PHOTO: BFA

Size-inclusive fashion is having its moment. Notable brands include denim label Good American, which was co-founded by Khloe Kardashian , and direct-to-consumer brands Universal Standard and Everybody & Everyone.

Established names, from New York designer Mara Hoffman to hip label Reformation , have also jumped on the bandwagon by launching extended size ranges.

Even Amazon-owned Shopbop.com quietly launched an “extended sizes” category earlier this year featuring selected styles from some of its most popular brands in sizes up to a US24.

A look from Everybody & Everyone. PHOTO: Everybody & Everyone

So what is it that makes size-inclusive fashion more appealing to women than plus size?

“In my experience, offerings from plus-size brands are unflattering, and the fashion side of it is just very drab,” says hotel executive and fashion lover Alice Dupont, who is a US size 16. “No matter how hard [these brands] try, it never feels trendy and cool. Size-inclusive brands give women so much more breadth and options. They seem to design with more freedom, so the selection is fashion-skewed.”

Not all size-inclusive brands have been welcomed with open arms, however, with some criticised for looking only to capitalise on the trend in the short term, rather than focusing on creating well-designed clothing for a broader customer base.

Many of these brands also stop short of a size US16 or 18, considered the “average” size in many countries, which has been cited as further proof of their lack of commitment.

Womenswear from Universal Standard. PHOTO: Universal Standard

“People are doing size inclusivity in what I feel is the wrong way,” says Alexandra Waldman, co-founder of Universal Standard, a line of elevated essentials that offers one of the largest size ranges on the market with sizes from US0 to 40.

“Mainstream brands, which typically cater to smaller women, see potential for a larger customer base so they pick a few things from their pre-existing collections, make a few bigger sizes and offer it online. The sad part is that this is still only a fraction of what is available to smaller-size women.

“If you are making a brand that you think should be size-inclusive, you have to offer a complete range of sizes in everything you make. The decision of what a woman wants to purchase should come from her, and should not be dictated by a brand who limits their sizes.”

Of course, launching a size-inclusive brand is not as easy as a “straight sized” label, to use Herning’s words. While great design is fundamental to any brand’s success, size-inclusive brands must go that extra mile to ensure that a style is as versatile and flattering for a size 0 figure as it is for a size 20.

That means plenty of research and development, especially when it comes to fit.

Alexandra Waldman (left) and Polina Veksler, co-founders of Universal Standard. PHOTO: CFDA

“The biggest challenge is the fit,” Herning says. “You don’t grade up [a] size 6 pattern to size 20. Otherwise you have an amoeba-like garment that is unflattering. We learned early on to help our stable of designers with pattern development, and other fit issues. We amassed so much data for our third-party vendors that we decided to invest in our own -in-house collection, which launched this summer.”

It is definitely more expensive for a brand to produce all the sizes, says Veronica Chou, founder of Everybody & Everyone.

“I even have two fit models to cater to both ends of the sizing scale and we sometimes need to adjust styles just to make sure it fits across all size ranges. We have also created new sizes for our range. For example, many women fall between where the traditional sizing scale ends and where plus-size sizing starts. In some of our products we’ve harmonised size charts to fit this gap,” she says.

Existing sizing systems can also be confusing. While most traditional brands offer standardised sizing (US0 to 10/12), the sky is the limit for size-inclusive brands.

As such, most, like Good American, stick with standard conventions, but these are often deemed arbitrary and can vary from brand to brand. Others, like Universal Standard, have created their own system, which can be seen as a good or bad thing.

“The number on the tag definitely influences a woman’s mindset, especially if it’s on the larger end of the scale,” Dupont says. “At the same time I would be a bit confused with a new system. Sizing can mess with your head a bit so it may be better to use a system that you know and recognise.”

Despite the issues these brands may face, there is no doubt that the category will only continue to grow. In fact, the rise of these brands reflects a much bigger movement towards inclusivity that is being embraced by the industry as a whole.

“I hope that size inclusive is the new normal rather than just the new plus size,” Waldman says. “It may have started off as a marketing play, but most of the time these [things] transform into a core segment and drives change. I do believe it is the future because there is no other way that fashion can go. You would have to be foolish to not cater to a consumer who will always be there. It doesn’t make sense, especially in the current climate and with the economy the way it is now.”

