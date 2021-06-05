Gossip is not all bad, experts say - it can be useful and helps people build trust

Gossip is viewed by many as baseless trash talk – but it plays a role in creating social connection and building trust, researchers say. Rather than being a social taboo, gossip enables learning about the world indirectly through other people’s experiences.

Neuroscientists at Dartmouth College, in the US state of New Hampshire, studied gossip and found it was a way for people to help each other and to share personal experiences.

“Gossip is a complex form of communication that is often misunderstood,” said Eshin Jolly, a postdoctoral researcher in the Computational Social Affective Neuroscience Laboratory who co-authored the study with lab director Luke Chang, an assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences.

“It can be a means of social and substantive connection beyond its typical negative connotation ,” said Jolly.

Eshin Jolly is a postdoctoral researcher in the Computational Social Affective Neuroscience Laboratory at Dartmouth College who co-authored the study.

PHOTO: Dartmouth College

A private chat during a Zoom meeting online can be categorised as gossip, and it is not necessarily the act of spreading rumours or saying bad things about other people, the researchers noted.

In fact, prior research has found that around 14 per cent of people’s daily conversations are gossip, and primarily neutral in tone.

According to the latest Dartmouth research published in science journal Current Biology , gossip is a “rich, multifaceted communication” with several social functions.

The roles of gossip are consistent with creating a “shared reality” in which friends and colleagues often find common bonds, establish alliances, exchange personal information, and discuss others’ behaviour to establish a consensus of socially acceptable behaviour.

“Our work suggests that, while it’s tempting to think of gossip as primarily negative in nature, this is a bit of a surface-level view of what we’re really doing when we exchange gossip. Gossip is really about building a consensus with other people about what is and is not acceptable social behaviour, ” explained Jolly. “At the same time, exchanging gossip is a way for us to build trust and resolve uncertainty or ambiguity about what is or is not OK.”

The research developed out of Jolly and Chang’s shared curiosity about why people spend so much time exchanging information about themselves and other people in their personal and professional lives. They set out to determine why people gossip and what function it serves.

They created an online game to examine the role of gossip and how it manifests as information becomes more uncertain within the game.

Six participants played 10 rounds of the game together. At the start of every round, each person was given U$10 (S$13,23) and had to decide whether to keep the money or contribute to a group account, which was multiplied and dispersed evenly to all group members.

This created a situation in which individuals had to choose to be cooperative or self-interested.

The researchers then manipulated whether players could observe the behaviour of all or some of their group members and whether players could exchange private messages with one other group member.

“Our inspiration was creating a lifelike scenario in which you’re a member of a community and affected by the actions of all other community members, but most of whom you rarely observe and engage with directly,” said Jolly.

The game findings showed there was vicarious learning, social connection and group cooperation.

Gossip provided a way for individuals to learn about others they could not directly observe through their partner. Individuals changed their behaviour in the game based on the actions of other unobserved group members they learned about through gossip.

They also used this information when making judgments about how much they liked and wanted to play with those unobserved players again.

The findings also showed that participants who chatted with each other felt the most connected at the end of the game, and they even shared similar impressions of the other players in their group.

But one of the most striking results was that groups who exchanged the most gossip cooperated the most in the game. Unlike previous research using a similar method, groups that exchanged gossip tended to cooperate for longer periods.

Different types of gossip also emerged, depending on the amount of information available. Spontaneous conversations about others occurred more frequently during games when players could observe the behaviour of only a few of their group members.

When players could directly observe all of their group members, they tended to chit-chat and discuss a wider array of topics, the researchers found.

“Gossip can be useful because it helps people learn through the experiences of others, while enabling them to become closer to each other in the process,” said Jolly.

“By exchanging information with others, gossip is a way of forming relationships,” Chang added. “It involves trust and facilitates a social bond that is reinforced as further communication takes place.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.