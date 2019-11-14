Greek travel a hit with young Chinese

Greece is embracing more young Chinese travellers who want to experience its unique scenery and romantic culture, travel agencies said.

Wang Wenwen, a public relations employee at Beijing-based travel agency Qunar, said her company has seen continuous growth in recent years of people wanting to travel to Greece, especially among the younger generations.

"So far this year, the number of travellers bound for Greece has risen by 8.3 per cent compared with the previous year, and it is up 66 per cent compared with 2016," Wang said. "In the past five years, 36 per cent of the tour packages to Greece on our platform were purchased by travellers under 30."

She said the increasing number of nonstop flights between China and Greece was one of the driving factors behind the travel boom.

"It only takes 10 hours to fly from Beijing to Athens," she said.

"Young couples now choose Greece as a destination to take their wedding photos, which also contributes to the closer tourism ties."