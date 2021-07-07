Missed the 7.7 flash deals? Here are the best sales and promotions that are still ongoing in July

The Great Singapore Sale may be officially coming to a close today (July 7), but if you're in the mood for some retail therapy, here's the good news — you're not too late.

There are still sales galore and discounts on everything from household goods to beauty and fashion. Save while you spend by taking advantage of these deals.

Up to 25 per cent off at Sephora's Beauty Pass sale

Beauty junkies, this one's for you. The beauty retail chain will be holding its Beauty Pass sale from July 8 to July 11 this year. Sephora Gold members will be able to access the online-only sale one day early, on July 7.

Gold and Black members will enjoy 20 per cent off with no minimum spend and 25 per cent off with a minimum spend of $300, while White members will get 15 per cent off with no minimum spend.

Flex those shopping 💪 beauties - a SALE not to be missed is coming soon! Beauty Pass Gold & Black Tiers enjoy 25% off... Posted by SEPHORA on Sunday, July 4, 2021

Discounts on gadgets, appliances, furniture and more at Harvey Norman's Big Game Sale

The long awaited international multi-sports event is coming up soon and we have everything you need to watch the games... Posted by Harvey Norman Singapore on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Harvey Norman's Big Game Sale promises big savings storewide from now till July 12.

The first 780 customers to spend a minimum of $799 will also be able to redeem a $20 Decathlon voucher.

Up to 80 per cent off at FitFlop's moving out sale

Snag selected FitFlop styles at up to 80 per cent off at Isetan.

‼️ LIMITED STOCKS LEFT ‼️ 40% OFF ON SELECTED STYLES (MIN. 2 PAIRS OF REG. ITEMS) SALE continues in stores at Waterway... Posted by FitFlop on Friday, July 2, 2021

The participating outlets are:

Isetan Scotts (last day July 15)

Isetan Nex (last day July 21)

Isetan Tampines (last day July 28)

Earn five times more loyalty points at Paya Lebar Quarter Mall

This one's for you. Our favourite Lendlease Plus Members - be rewarded with 5X Plus$* for your spends at PLQ from now... Posted by Paya Lebar Quarter on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

If you're going to be spending, why not accumulate mall loyalty points while you're at it?

The mall is offering Lendlease Plus members five times the Plus$ for all spending from now till July 20 (the usual rate is 10 Plus$ for every dollar spent).

All you have to do is upload your receipts to the Lendlease Plus app.

Not a member? Sign up with the promo code LLP21PLQ and receive 5,000 Plus$.

Earn more loyalty points per day at Far East Malls

More for you when you spend! Good news: From 1 July 2021, the daily earning cap for SFE$ (shopFarEast dollar) will be... Posted by shopFarEast on Thursday, July 1, 2021

ShopFarEast (SFE) members can now earn up to 2,000 SFE$ per day, up from the previous cap of 1,000 SFE$. Save your SFE$ to redeem vouchers, or for free parking.

Click here for the full list of applicable malls.

Redeem $5 vouchers at selected Parkway Parade stores

Ready for a shopping haul? 🛍️ 😉 Enjoy a massive 93% off $5 retailer E-Vouchers when you redeem with 700 Plus$ on the... Posted by Parkway Parade on Monday, July 5, 2021

From now till July 13, Lendlease Plus members will be able to snag $5 e-vouchers from participating Parkway Parade stores for just 700 Plus$ — that's a whopping 93 per cent off the usual rate.

But you'll have to act fast. Each retailer will only have 200 e-vouchers up for grabs. Each member is also only allowed to redeem a maximum of three e-vouchers per retailer.

The e-vouchers will expire on July 31.

The participating retailers are:

Swensen's

Rive Gauche Patisserie

Benjamin Barker

Toys 'R' Us

Nail Palace

Hush Puppies

Sakae Sushi

Aldo

Dragon Brand Bird's Nest

