Harley-Davidson to launch the Sportster S here in Singapore

Harley-Davidson Singapore has announced the arrival of the all new sport custom motorcycle, the Sportster S, in Singapore.
With a taut, lightweight chassis and premium suspension, riders can expect responsive, intuitive handling on a stylish and powerful ride.
Harley-Davidson of Singapore will be hosting an open house exclusively for the Sportster S model on Dec 18 and 19, 2021, so customers can meet the Sportster S motorcycle and be one of the first to own the latest model with pricing starting at $39,900.
The Sportster S motorcycle is powered by the 191bhp Revolution Max 1250T V-Twin engine which puts the Sportster S rider in command of unrelenting, on-demand torque, while a taut, lightweight chassis and premium suspension delivers responsive, intuitive handling.
Three pre-programmed selectable Ride Modes (Sport, Road and Rain) electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle, and the level of technology intervention is presented on a round, 4.0-inch screen.
The screen also displays all instrumentation and supports infotainment generated by the rider's Bluetooth-equipped mobile device and helmet headset, including music, incoming and out-going calls.
With its amplified performance and array of technology, style is not compromised. The Sportster S appears crouched and powerful with the fuel tank and tail section frame the engine as the predominate centerpiece of the motorcycle.
The massive front tyre recalls the fenderless front end of a classic bobber, while the tail section, high-mount exhaust and slim solo seat draw inspiration from the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat tracker.
The thick inverted forks and wide-profile tyres suggest high-performance sport bike. Riders can choose from a range of colours including: Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, and Midnight Crimson.
This article was first published sgCarMart.