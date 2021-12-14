Harley-Davidson to launch the Sportster S here in Singapore

Harley-Davidson Singapore has announced the arrival of the all new sport custom motorcycle, the Sportster S, in Singapore.

With a taut, lightweight chassis and premium suspension, riders can expect responsive, intuitive handling on a stylish and powerful ride.

Harley-Davidson of Singapore will be hosting an open house exclusively for the Sportster S model on Dec 18 and 19, 2021, so customers can meet the Sportster S motorcycle and be one of the first to own the latest model with pricing starting at $39,900.

The tail section, high-mount exhaust and slim solo seat of the Harley-Davidson Sportster S draw inspiration from the XR750 flat tracker.

PHOTO: Harley-Davidson Singapore

The Sportster S motorcycle is powered by the 191bhp Revolution Max 1250T V-Twin engine which puts the Sportster S rider in command of unrelenting, on-demand torque, while a taut, lightweight chassis and premium suspension delivers responsive, intuitive handling.

Three pre-programmed selectable Ride Modes (Sport, Road and Rain) electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle, and the level of technology intervention is presented on a round, 4.0-inch screen.

The screen also displays all instrumentation and supports infotainment generated by the rider's Bluetooth-equipped mobile device and helmet headset, including music, incoming and out-going calls.

With its amplified performance and array of technology, style is not compromised. The Sportster S appears crouched and powerful with the fuel tank and tail section frame the engine as the predominate centerpiece of the motorcycle.

4.0-inch TFT screen houses all the instrumentation and infotainment information.

PHOTO: Harley-Davidson Singapore

The massive front tyre recalls the fenderless front end of a classic bobber, while the tail section, high-mount exhaust and slim solo seat draw inspiration from the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat tracker.

The thick inverted forks and wide-profile tyres suggest high-performance sport bike. Riders can choose from a range of colours including: Vivid Black, Stone Washed White Pearl, and Midnight Crimson.

This article was first published sgCarMart.