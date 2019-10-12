Harmful bacteria found in most used makeup products, research shows

New research has found that nine in 10 used makeup products contain potentially harmful bacteria, as reported by the Telegraph.

The research, conducted by Aston University in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, and published in the Journal of Applied Microbiology, examined 467 makeup products, including lipsticks, lip-glosses, eyeliners, mascaras and beauty blenders that were donated after use.

The result found bacteria like E.coli, staphylococcus and fungus lodging inside the products, with beauty blenders being the worst.

Some 92 per cent of all tested beauty blenders carried germs, while 72 per cent contained staphylococcus with high levels of antibiotic resistance, 25 per cent harboured E.coli and 57 per cent carried fungi.

Scientists suggested that sloppy bathroom habits are behind the contamination, with 93 per cent of products never having been cleaned and 64 per cent dropped on the floor.

Leaving them damp after use turns sponges into ideal breeding grounds for germs.

Other makeup products found to contain the staphylococcus bacteria were mascaras (69 per cent) and eyeliners (77 per cent). One in 10 lipsticks and lip-glosses also contained E.coli, and 37 per cent of lipsticks and 28 per cent of eyeliners tested contained fungi.

These germs, if left to breed, might harm the skin and eyes through impetigo, conjunctivitis or blood poisoning.