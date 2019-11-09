Have you ever wondered if eating durian is healthy?

The late renowned food critic Anthony Bourdain had this to say about durians: "It smelled like you'd buried somebody holding a big wheel of Stilton (cheese) in his arms, then dug him up a few weeks later."

Despite this visceral description of the durian's pungent odour, the fact remains that the King of Fruits is more popular today than ever, not just domestically, but also internationally.

China has recently approved the large scale importation of the frozen fruit from Malaysia in order to satiate a growing Chinese appetite for the large spiky flavour-grenade that is the durian.

As the durian becomes more of a mainstay in the diet of the world's most populous nation, it is fitting that we better acquaint ourselves with the health properties of this equally beloved and despised fruit.

When it comes to most fruits, we tend to be quite confident in our understanding of the fruit's nutritional value.

After all, an apple a day keeps the doctor away, and who isn't well aware that lemons and oranges are packed with vitamin C, good for keeping scurvy at bay?

Certainly, there is an abundance of anecdotal advice pertaining to the "heatiness" of the durian and how best to consume it, but many struggle to ascertain facts from fiction.

CONSUME MODERATELY

IMU (International Medical University) Healthcare dietitian Dr Lee Ching Li first notes the unfortunate truth about our favourite smelly fruit: it is packed with calories.

With a total of 147 calories for every 100 grammes, the King of Fruits is truly also the King of Calories, surpassing the mangosteen, jackfruit, lychee and guava.

The silver lining?

The durian is not just rich in carbohydrates and fats, it is also rich in several antioxidants that can promote health.

This means that when taken in moderation, durians can form part of a healthy diet.

But if one were to overindulge, it could lead to more harm than good.