Having trouble sleeping? Hormonal changes can affect sleep quality for women

The physical needs of women and men differ, as we well know, and it is no different when it comes to sleep.

What we know about the major distinctions in sleep requirements of men and women include:

Women's sleep rhythms seem to change more slowly than that of men.

Women enjoy the stages of deep sleep into their 30s. By their 20s, men start to experience a decline.

Women get more slow wave sleep, compared to men. This is a critical component of sleep that helps you wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day.

Women have less issues with waking up in the middle of the night, compared to men.

On the surface, it would appear that women should be getting better quality sleep.

But our precious sleep can be disrupted by various factors and a particular problem is the surge and decline of our hormones every month.

Women will find that the premenstrual and menstrual periods during the month are the most common times when sleep interruptions occur, some of which may be in the form of difficulty sleeping, acute dreams and waking up in the middle of the night.

WHY I'M SO TIRED

In general, if you feel drowsy throughout the day, you may not be getting the kind of sleep quality that you really need.

Apart from hormonal disturbances, here are other factors that could explain why you go through the day feeling like you aren't well-rested:

You're always busy

Between juggling a full-time job, caring for children, wife duty and miscellaneous responsibilities at home and within the community, it's not surprising for women to feel like the multi-load of responsibilities on their shoulders can be a tremendous drain on daily energy levels.

Hormonal changes

Going through premenstrual days, menopause, puberty, pregnancy and menstruation all have an effect on hormonal balance.