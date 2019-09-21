He says he loves me but there are two other girls in the picture

"Dear Thelma" is a relationship advice column that appears in The Star, a publication that is part of the Asia News Network.

Dear Thelma,

I am writing not so much for advice but for you to help me understand. I met a guy who seemed innocent but confident in his own skin, successful but down-to-earth, funny but not overly so, awkward but cute. Everything about him seemed honest and real.

He is about six years younger than me.

When I met him for the first time, I was with my friends, and he with his. My friend thought he was adorable and was playfully flirting with him. They connected but not romantically, and kept in touch once a week via text (so almost non-existent - plus my friend always initiated). He asked her once or twice about me and and a few weeks later, the three of us went out together.

Both of us got along like a house on fire and the following days we were on the phone till the wee hours of the night. We just went from that to seeing each other almost every day; there would always be an excuse for him to see me - whether it was to fix something in my house or a late night dim sum stop.

We eventually grew close and confided in each other. I told him about my lost love, and he told me about his inter-religious relationship. He said he would call it off as it was not something he could pursue due to family, proximity, etc.