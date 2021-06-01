He walked the length of India's Ganges river and was shocked at what he found

India’s rivers are an important part of the country’s national identity and nurture millions of lives along their banks.

They have also bewitched Siddharth Agarwal, an aerospace engineer and environmentalist who has been walking along those rivers recording the stories of the marginalised people and communities caught in their ebb and flow, his purpose being to affect policymaking.

Agarwal belongs to a middle-class family of the Marwari ethnic group, which originates from India’s Rajasthan region. For him to have chosen activism after gaining a degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur was an unusual move.

“When I was in college, I started long-distance cycling just to improve my physical stamina and endurance. I cycled from Mumbai to Kolkata [around 1,900km, or 1,200 miles] in 2014, and as we were travelling, I told my friend that I wanted an even slower form of travel next time, where I could connect with strangers,” he says.

“I started off by walking for about 400km in Rajasthan, the state where I hail from, to better understand its people, food and culture as well as its geography. I met people in small villages, interacted with locals, and got a sense of my family history.”

With his long beard, Agarwal says most people think that he is either a “sadhu” (holy man) or a “mullah” (a Muslim religious leader) on his expeditions.

PHOTO: Siddharth Agarwal

In 2015 he started the non-profit Veditum India Foundation (veditum means “to understand” in Sanskrit) to document and create public archives on important environmental issues like water management and the state of India’s rivers, and to try and affect policymaking in these areas.

Over the next two years he walked along the course of the Ganges, considered a sacred river by millions, starting in West Bengal and tracing it to its source in Uttarakhand.

“Most news reports carried only the words of the bureaucrats and politicians, but never really the people directly affected by the rivers. It was with that idea that I started walking along the Ganga; from Ganga Sagar, in West Bengal, where the river is a muddy stream, to its source at the 13,000-foot-high Gangotri Glacier in the Himalayas – a journey of about 3,000km, with more than 400 million people living in the river basin.

“Initially I was accompanied by a few friends who travelled in their vehicles but for the large part of the journey, I walked solo. I had no fixed plans of where to spend the night and very often depended upon the kindness of strangers.

“The simple act of walking can give you perspectives that nothing else can. It makes it easy for you to connect with absolute strangers. Of course, with my flowing beard, most people thought that I was either a sadhu [holy man] or a mullah [a Muslim religious leader].

“I realised that like most people, I had heard only about the major cities on the banks of the Ganga, like Varanasi or Allahabad, but there were countless smaller ones, like Kannauj and Hastinapur, with a rich history.”

The walk was a lesson in ecology and the effects of development, from speaking to fishermen about threats they faced – such as the building of dams – to learning about the endangered Indo-Gangetic dolphin, the habitat of which is threatened by dredging and climate breakdown.

“Everywhere I saw the impact of climate change and the depletion of natural resources. We’ve been extracting sand from riverbanks that cannot be replenished by the river every year. What was also a surprise was that I hardly saw any terrestrial wildlife along my entire journey. Of course, it’s one of the most densely populated and fertile regions of the country.”

Crossing the Ganges with pilgrims at Sultanganj Bihar.

PHOTO: Siddharth Agarwal

Agarwal, who bought no packaged products and refused single-use plastics – unless there was no choice – on his trek, noticed the extent to which plastic pollution was choking India. And the meddling hand of man could be seen in the construction of the Farakka Barrage, in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

The much-criticised infrastructure project, which serves water to a thermal power station, was designed to transfer additional water from the Ganges to a distributary, the Hooghly River, to flush out sediment that was building up at Kolkata Port downstream. However, the volume of diverted water is inadequate, while high water levels upstream of the barrage have led to the flooding of villages and erosion of banks.

Candles lit as a prayer offering float on the Ganges near Varanasi.

PHOTO: Cindy Clarissa Tanudjaja

Filmmaker Shridhar Sudhir walked with Agarwal for 45 days over the final 500km of his journey along the Ganga, shooting as they went.

“Agarwal saw the walk from his perspective as an environmentalist, whereas for me it was more about the social interactions – how open people were to strangers, from sharing their experiences to offering a room for a night and a meal,” Sudhir says.

Agarwal was also accompanied for a while by Paul Salopek, founder of the Out of Eden Walk, a decade-long around-the-world odyssey and experiment in slow journalism.

“It was a learning experience walking with someone with a vision and rich experience of walking around the world like Salopek,” Agarwal says.

Layers of sediment behind the Tehri Dam reservoir in Uttarakhand.

PHOTO: Siddharth Agarwal

Their time together led to the Moving Upstream Fellowship, which funds like-minded adventurers – eight so far – as they embark on two-week walks to document other Indian rivers.

“Our fellows have come from a wide spectrum: architects, ecologists, biologists, product designers, artists and journalists,” Agarwal says.

In 2018, Agarwal went on an expedition along the Ken River, in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, in partnership with the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People.

“It was very different from my walk along the mighty Ganga, from the arid landscapes and vegetation to the less dense population,” he says.

The Indian government is planning to link the Ken and the Betwa rivers with a dam located in the middle of the Panna National Park tiger reserve. On his trek, Agarwal found few people in the area who knew about the project, especially those not living on the Ken floodplain. Of those who had heard of it, few realised how much land would end up being submerged.

Sudhir’s documentary about the Ganga expedition – Moving Upstream: Ganga , which deals with the politics that hold sway over the river – is being released soon. Meanwhile, Agarwal is continuing to crowdfund and establish collaborations with environmental and media organisations so that Veditum can document as many rivers in India as possible, one walk at a time.

