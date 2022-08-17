'He wears my clothes and looks better in them': The fashion of Madonna's son

He may only be 16 but David Banda, son of Madonna, is quickly gaining attention as a fledgling fashion maven and giving adventurous dressers such as singers Harry Styles and Lil Nas X a run for their money.

Even Madonna recently weighed in.

“He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” she said in a recent interview on US talk show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

She added: “It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”

The singer was referring to an outing in May to a boxing match, the WBA World Lightweight Championship at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York, where mother and son were in matching outfits from a sold-out Gucci and Adidas collaboration.

Next to Madonna, who was clad in a very tame – at least, by her standards – black tracksuit from the collection, David stole the show in a V-neck dress in bright red and embellished with Adidas’ signature stripes.

David and Madonna at the WBA World Lightweight Championship fight night in New York in 2022.

PHOTO: Instagram

David and Madonna. He is unafraid to experiment with fashion.

PHOTO: Instagram

David, who is a professional football player trained at the prestigious Benfica Academy in Lisbon, Portugal, is not afraid to play with fashion, looking dapper in a black tuxedo for a birthday celebration or celebrating gender fluidity in a slip dress for an impromptu Instagram dance session with one of his siblings.

On a recent night out with his mother in New York, he wore a blue snow leopard print silk jacket and matching trousers from womenswear brand Schiaparelli . He accessorised the look with a pair of sunglasses and wore the jacket sans shirt, showing off his lithe frame and six-pack.

David in an outfit from womenswear brand Schiaparelli.

PHOTO: Instagram

David in a cheerleader outfit.

PHOTO: Instagram

David was born in Malawi, Africa, in 2005 and adopted by Madonna after being handed over to an orphanage by his biological parents. His adoptive father is British director and Madonna’s ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

While David clearly owes his fame to being the son of a global star, he is making waves thanks to his refreshing approach to fashion, which he seems to have inherited from his mother, and his prowess on the football field. In 2018, he was named best player under 12 at Benfica.

David is a professional football player trained at the prestigious Benfica Academy in Lisbon, Portugal.

PHOTO: Instagram

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.