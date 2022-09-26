Heading to Paris? 5 new luxury and fashion hotspots to visit

Ask any traveller from Greater China where they are most looking forward to heading when they are once again able to and Paris is likely to be near the top of their list. The French capital has long been a magnet for Chinese tourists, not just for its cultural offerings but also for its retail scene.

The lack of Chinese travellers has been a topic of conversation in Paris for three long years.

Although travel bans have triggered a repatriation of luxury spending within China, which has partially made up for the lack of overseas shopping sprees, informal conversations with luxury CEOs during Paris Fashion Week revealed that when the Chinese travel to cities such as Paris, they tend to splurge on more extravagant items than when they buy at home.

A lot of things have changed since the Covid-19 outbreak, but Paris has retained its timeless allure. That does not mean, however, that there is nothing new to check out. Here are a few new or revived stores and hotspots that luxury and fashion lovers might like add to their “to-do” list.

La Samaritaine

Once one of Paris’ most celebrated department stores, La Samaritaine dates back to 1870. It reopened in June 2021 having been closed for more than 15 years and following the extensive renovation of its art nouveau building.

On bustling Rue de Rivoli, the store features a mix of cool labels and the usual suspects – from Khaite and Palm Angels to Gucci and Dior. However, while the revamped La Samaritaine is worth a visit, Le Bon Marché, located on the Left Bank, is still our favourite Parisian department store.

Cheval Blanc Paris

In the same building as La Samaritaine is Paris’ most anticipated new five-star hotel: Le Cheval Blanc, the first property in the City of Light from the LVMH-owned hospitality group.

On the Seine river, a stone’s throw from the Pont Neuf bridge, the hotel, which opened a year ago, offers sweeping views of the city from sleek and bright suites. Its two restaurants – Italian Langosteria and French Le Tout Paris – and lavish Dior Spa are magnets for fashionable Parisians.

Lemaire Accessory Boutique

Helmed by couple Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran, Lemaire is the go-to label for well-made wardrobe staples that do not scream “fashion”. The French brand’s pared-down aesthetic extends to its accessories, which include the popular Croissant bag.

That and more of the brand’s timeless accessories are available in the Lemaire’s boutique on one of Paris’ most beautiful squares, Place des Vosges, in the heart of the trendy Marais. Befitting the brand’s aesthetic, “the accessories are staged in a minimal and organic decor – an abstraction in shades of white, grainy, smooth, powdery”.

Dior at Avenue Montaigne

Dior’s new boutique is located in the building where the brand was founded, in 1947: 30 Avenue Montaigne. Bright and welcoming, the store offers everything from fashion and accessories to tableware, furniture and jewellery.

It is part of a larger complex that also features La Galerie Dior fashion museum; a restaurant, Monsieur Dior, which would not look out of place in the south of France; and a display of hundreds of miniature Dior garments and accessories that has become one of the most Instagrammed spots in Paris.

Boys Don’t Cry

Paris may be the home of haute couture but the city also offers small, independent boutiques, especially on the Left Bank. Boys Don’t Cry, also known as BDC Paris, is a menswear shop on a side street near chic Rue de Grenelle.

The store sells a great edit of cool men’s labels such as Stockholm-based CDLP and New York-based Bode as well as a small selection of books, magazines and design items.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.