The heads-up on headbands, evergreen accessory that's back in fashion

It was fitting that poet Amanda Gorman, who made the world seem hopeful again with her grace, optimism and wisdom, wore a headband that looked like a crown to perform her poem The Hill We Climb at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden last month.

Amanda Gorman recites a poem during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, Jan 20, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters

“At the inauguration, I truly wanted to continue the history of strong women in headbands. It was my mum who suggested I wear it horizontal with my thick braids,” Gorman, 22, wrote on Instagram in response to a New York Times article by journalist and fellow headband aficionado Elizabeth Holmes.

“I highly suggest a headband crown for anyone wanting to stand taller, straighter and prouder.”

Last week, Gorman chose another headband, this time one studded with oversized pearls, to wear with her powder blue, metallic Moschino jacket in a taped performance shown at the NFL Super Bowl. Social media was immediately in enthusiastic support.

One person tweeted: “Amanda Gorman wearing headbands as crowns is my new favourite style moment.”

Amanda Gorman’s style – her sunny yellow Prada Inauguration Day coat, for example, will certainly remain an iconic fashion moment – matters.

Since the inauguration, Gorman has been signed by IMG models and was the only new inductee into the International Best-Dressed List. Her Instagram following surged from 50,000 to more than 3.4 million followers.

She is, as fashion trade publication WWD noted, a “new kind of style icon”, one for the consumer who increasingly believes purpose matters in the clothes they choose and the people they admire.

In all this, Gorman’s headbands remain a highlight. A headband is such a deliberate fashion move, with a long and interesting history. Indeed, almost every era can claim them – including this one where, as we live out our lives mainly on Zoom video calls, a headband seems the only thing to truly lift one’s (visible) outfit and spirits.

As Elizabeth Holmes, author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style, noted for The New York Times, headbands have been worn by royalty (Kate Middleton often sports one) and US first ladies (Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama and Jackie Kennedy have all worn them).

They’ve been the status symbol of the flappers, the prep school set and Grecian goddesses.

Queen Bee Blair Waldorf in US series Gossip Girl wore one, as did Cher in Clueless. Diana, Princess of Wales, reportedly attracted the ire of the Queen by wearing an emerald choker as a headband in 1985, and actress Elizabeth Taylor often wore them, each iteration more glamorous than the last.

A headband is sweet (who didn’t wear one to tame unruly hair for school picture day?) and yet powerful, because they look queenly and serene. They have the effect of making one look unflappable.

A simple headband can be the ultimate in chic – think Grace Kelly in a plain black one with a white lace dress. Useful too: they keep the hair off one’s face. But the beautiful creations on the runway at the Chanel and Dior haute couture shows this season are a reminder of the joy in the ornamental.

At Chanel, Virginie Viard recreated a dreamy wedding scene, with models wearing exquisite flower crown headbands.

According to Vogue, it was the first time the Chanel-owned house of Lemarié, known for its beautiful artificial flower and feather creations, had worked with real blooms. In Maria Grazia Chiuri’s film collaboration with Matteo Garrone for Dior’s tarot-inspired collection, models wore regal pearl headbands.

Meanwhile the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, set in England’s Regency era, has inspired a trend (“Regency-core”) for elaborate headpieces from the likes of Simone Rocha.

Netflix historical series Bridgerton has inspired a trend for elaborate headpieces from the likes of Simone Rocha.

PHOTO: Netflix

A Dior headband.

PHOTO: Dior

After Amanda Gorman’s Super Bowl performance, global shopping platform Lyst reported searches for headbands were up 40 per cent month on month.

Libby Jane Page, senior market editor at Net-a-Porter, doesn’t see headbands going anywhere soon. The luxury online retailer saw headbands trend over the holiday period, with bestselling styles including Jennifer Behr’s satin and velvet numbers.

Other popular ones include Gucci’s bow-embellished ones, Missoni’s crochet styles and Etro’s paisley silk version.

Following the inauguration, Page says the site saw “substantial” increases in searches for Gorman’s red Prada one (indeed, searches for ‘Prada headband’, a style Prada introduced in its spring 2019 collection, were up 500 per cent on the site on the day of the inauguration compared to the day before).

Other brands with lovely headbands include LA label Sophie Buhai and New York millinery brand Eugenia Kim.

“I predict headbands will continue to stay relevant and will be worn as an extra touch, or to dress up more casual outfits in the current climate,” says Page.

“For styling, I would suggest going tonal, while wearing a headband that complements the colours you’re wearing. Otherwise, look to Amanda Gorman’s outfit at the inauguration … the clash of bold hues allows for a joyful ensemble.”

The beauty of a headband is that, whether it’s simple or intricate, it actually never goes out of style. Dressing with purpose never does.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.