For healthy ageing keep moving, stay busy and socially engaged, say experts

Hong Kong has the highest life expectancy in the world – 82 years for men and 88 for women. But residents shouldn’t be complacent about that, cautions Professor Jean Woo.

The emeritus professor of medicine and director of the CUHK Jockey Club Institute of Ageing has long studied chronic diseases among the elderly and how we can age more healthily.

The 73-year-old Woo notes that government statistics don’t indicate how many of these advanced years are lived in good physical and mental health: “There is a rising trend of increasing dependency and frailty accompanying this increase in total life expectancy.”

September is Healthy Ageing Month, a time to remember that there is ageing, and there is ageing well; that there is longevity and there’s living a long life to the full; and that in both cases there’s a massive difference between the two.

73-year-old Jean Woo, director of the CUHK Jockey Club Institute of Ageing in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Annabel Streets and Susan Saunders, co-founders of the UK’s Age Well Project, each authors of books on ageing well, couldn’t agree more.

“You can’t fight ageing … it happens to everything and everyone, always has and always will,” they say on their website, which documents the latest medical studies into ageing and how they overhauled their lives by applying the findings.

They approach the inevitable with their aim “to make the second halves of our lives the best halves”. And they advocate ‘rewiring’ – not retiring.

“Retirement can offer so many opportunities to find our purpose, to pursue hobbies, interests and fitness goals, to volunteer – which has been shown to increase longevity – and help others,” they say.

So how do you age optimally?

Annabel Streets (left) and Susan Saunders are co-founders of the UK’s Age Well Project. Photo: Charlie Hopkinson

For a start, says Woo, keep busy, keep engaged socially , and keep moving.

Absolutely, says Streets, who earlier this year published, 52 Ways to Walk: The Surprising Science of Walking for Wellness and Joy, One Week at a Time .

“Our bodies are designed to walk,” the 57-year-old says, and reminds us that the magic of walking is that it requires no special kit, and anyone can do it, anywhere, any time – at any age.

“A daily 10-minute walk has been shown to slow our rate of ageing and a recent study found that regular brisk walkers had – by middle age – accumulated an additional 16 years of life,” Streets says.

Walking does not cause many injuries and is unlikely to strain our bodies, she continues, but “we recommend walking poles for extra stability and for burning more calories without fatigue”. Woo says resistance training is important too, to maintain muscle.

Age-related mobility problems are a fact of life – 30 per cent of adults over the age of 70 have difficulty climbing stairs or getting up out of chairs. This doesn’t just make getting up and about difficult, it adds to the risk of falls, as well as chronic age-associated illness.

Woo takes a stroll around the CUHK campus. Walking is good, and resistance training is also important, she says. Photo: Jonathan Wong

The loss of muscle mass and strength is called sarcopenia ( from the Greek sarx, for flesh, and penia, for loss) and it starts to happen earlier in women than in men. The decline in strength hastens ageing and predisposes people to the difficulties that present in later life.

Resistance, or strength, training, differs from aerobic exercises such as walking. It doesn’t have to involve conventional lifting of weights – you can improve strength using resistance bands or by doing yoga or exercises that use your own body weight, such as push-ups and squats.

To be on track for optimal physical ageing we need to be moving, doing strength training and eating what Woo calls an “appropriate diet” – one that provides sufficient calories and protein, contains little to no fast food, and is rich in plant-based food and foods high in antioxidants such as vegetables and fruit.

We also need to drink alcohol only in moderation – if at all – and definitely not be smoking .

55-year-old Susan Saunders started caring for her mother at the age of 36, when she was diagnosed with dementia. Photo: Susan Saunders

What to do to keep our brains working well, to prevent dementia?

Saunders, aged 55, has a particular interest in this. Her own road to ageing well began at the age of 36 when she took on the role of her mother’s carer after she was diagnosed with dementia.

“As a teenager I’d watched my mum care for her own mother, who also had dementia. With two young daughters, I wanted to do everything I could to prevent history repeating itself. There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s, but lifestyle factors have been shown to greatly reduce the risk. Currently, this is our only hope.”

Research into the gut-brain axis suggests that good gut health supports good brain health . It’s a reminder, she says, to look after our microbiota – the teeming universe of microbes which colonise our intestines – “with a diverse, plant-rich, fibre-filled diet, fermented foods , quality sleep and exercise”.

What is the biggest hazard to ageing well? Woo, Streets and Saunders are in agreement: a sedentary lifestyle.

“We are sitting down too much and it’s killing us,” says Saunders. “The World Health Organization ranks sedentary behaviour among the top 10 leading causes of death. Whatever you dread most about ageing – cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline, cancer, osteoporosis , insulin resistance – you can cut that risk with movement.”

They’re also in agreement that isolation ages us. Positive social interaction, as Saunders says, “has a measurable [positive] impact on our brain health”. Mental health problems soared during the pandemic as a result of the isolation forced by social distancing measures , they note.

Be mindful of inflammation too: it is so closely linked to ageing, says the team at the Age Well Project, “that doctors have coined the term ‘inflamm-ageing’ … inflammation is the root cause of many of the chronic diseases of ageing – dementia , diabetes , as well as inflammatory diseases like arthritis , cancer and depression ”.

Avoiding ultra-processed foods and keeping our blood sugar stable can reduce inflammation.

Saunders adds: “Very little ageing is dictated by genetics. We can make a real difference to our health with simple lifestyle changes, but we need to be consistent and have confidence in that change.”

1. Get outside in the morning Morning light, within an hour of waking, helps set the circadian “clock” which dictates our sleep/wake cycle. A good night’s sleep starts in the morning. Bonus points if you exercise outside.

2. 10 minutes of weight/resistance training daily Building and maintaining muscle is vital – and is about so much more than staying strong. Muscle has been linked to improved cell function, reduced inflammation, better cognition and slower bone loss.

3. Pursue novelty Seek out new experiences, new people, new landscapes, new flavours, new passions, new languages and hobbies.

As we grow older we are less inclined to hunt down novelty, but our brains thrive on it, building neural pathways that keep them in good working order.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.