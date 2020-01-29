Healthy habits in middle age linked to longer life free from disease

Sticking to a healthy lifestyle, including not smoking, not being overweight and exercising regularly, is associated with a longer life expectancy at age 50 free of major diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, finds a study in The BMJ on Jan 8, 2020.

The number of extra disease-free years is around 7.6 for men and 10 for women, compared with participants with no low-risk lifestyle factors.

Across the world, people are, on average, living longer. But as populations age, individuals often live with disabilities and chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

Lifestyle factors such as smoking, physical activity, alcohol intake, body weight and diet quality affect both overall life expectancy and likelihood of chronic diseases, but few studies have looked at how a combination of lifestyle factors may relate to life expectancy free from such diseases.

To address this evidence gap, researchers analysed data on 73,196 US registered female nurses from the Nurses' Health Study and 38,366 US male health professionals from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, who were free of cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes at enrolment.

Five low risk lifestyle factors - never smoking, healthy weight (measured using body mass index or BMI), at least 30 minutes of daily physical activity, moderate alcohol intake and a good quality diet - were used to calculate a healthy lifestyle score.

The sum of these five scores together gave a final low-risk lifestyle score ranging from 0 to 5, with higher scores indicating a healthier lifestyle.

Participants were assessed regularly over a period of more than 20 years. During this time, new diagnoses and deaths from cancer, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes were recorded.

After adjusting for age, ethnicity, family medical history and other potentially influential factors, life expectancy free of cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes at age 50 was 24 years for women who adopted no low-risk lifestyle factors and 34 years for women who adopted four or five low-risk factors.