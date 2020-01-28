Heart disease risk decreasing among child cancer survivors

There has been a measurable decline in serious heart conditions among adult survivors of childhood cancer since the 1970s, finds a study in The BMJ on Jan 15, 2020.

The findings suggest that efforts to reduce exposure to the most toxic effects of anticancer treatment, including radiotherapy, seem to be working.

Many adult survivors of childhood cancer are at risk of early death and long-term health conditions related to treatment.

For example, cardiac radiation can cause heart and circulatory problems in later life.

In recent years, cancer therapy has focused on improving cure rates while trying to minimise long-term adverse effects, but the impact of these changes in survivors is not clear.

To fill this evidence gap, US researchers set out to assess whether these changes are associated with altered risks for cardiac events among adult survivors.

Their findings are based on more than 23,000 adults from the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study who had survived the most common childhood cancers, were diagnosed before age 21 and were treated in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Using questionnaires, five cardiac conditions - heart failure, coronary artery disease (narrowing of arteries), heart valve defects (valvular disease), damage to the heart tissue lining (pericardial disease) and heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias) - were recorded.

Cardiovascular risk factors, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, smoking, exercise and weight, were also recorded.