Heart disease risk decreasing among child cancer survivors

PHOTO: Reuters
The Star/Asia News Network

There has been a measurable decline in serious heart conditions among adult survivors of childhood cancer since the 1970s, finds a study in The BMJ on Jan 15, 2020.

The findings suggest that efforts to reduce exposure to the most toxic effects of anticancer treatment, including radiotherapy, seem to be working.

Many adult survivors of childhood cancer are at risk of early death and long-term health conditions related to treatment.

For example, cardiac radiation can cause heart and circulatory problems in later life.

In recent years, cancer therapy has focused on improving cure rates while trying to minimise long-term adverse effects, but the impact of these changes in survivors is not clear.

To fill this evidence gap, US researchers set out to assess whether these changes are associated with altered risks for cardiac events among adult survivors.

Their findings are based on more than 23,000 adults from the Childhood Cancer Survivor Study who had survived the most common childhood cancers, were diagnosed before age 21 and were treated in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Using questionnaires, five cardiac conditions - heart failure, coronary artery disease (narrowing of arteries), heart valve defects (valvular disease), damage to the heart tissue lining (pericardial disease) and heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias) - were recorded.

Cardiovascular risk factors, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels, smoking, exercise and weight, were also recorded.

The number of survivors exposed to cardiotoxic chemotherapy increased in more recent decades, but the proportion receiving higher doses decreased.

Exposure to cardiac radiation declined from 77 per cent of survivors treated in the 1970s to 40 per cent treated in the 1990s.

After taking account of potentially influential factors, risk of coronary artery disease decreased significantly from 0.38 per cent in the 1970s to 0.24 per cent in the 1980s and 0.19 per cent in the 1990s.

This was largely due to a strong decline among survivors of Hodgkin lymphoma.

The results also suggest a decline in the risk of heart failure among patients treated in the 1990s, although it was not statistically significant.

Risk of other cardiac outcomes remained unchanged.

Traditional cardiovascular risk factors high cholesterol and blood pressure also strongly increased the risk for most cardiac conditions, providing important insights to help improve outcomes for cancer survivors, note the authors.

This is an observational study, so can't establish cause, added to which it relied on self-reported cardiac outcomes, and almost a third of eligible survivors chose not to participate, thus potentially affecting the results.

However, the researchers suggest that historical reductions in radiotherapy exposure appear to account for some of the decline in coronary artery disease, particularly among survivors of Hodgkin lymphoma.

"These results suggest that efforts to modify cancer therapies in children and promote health surveillance for survivors are beginning to show benefits not only in overall survival, but also in late adverse cardiac effects," they conclude.

Survivorship issues are extremely important to patients, their families, and their doctors, say Mike Hawkins at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom and colleagues in a linked editorial.

This study adds to a growing evidence base that efforts to reduce the cardiotoxicity of treatments seem to be working, they write.

Clear and consistent guidance about clinic follow-up after childhood cancer is also required, they say, and is being produced by the International Late Effects of Childhood Cancer Guideline Harmonization Group.

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing cancer Heart/Cardiac diseases

TRENDING

Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for &#039;tasty&#039; bats
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
&#039;Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you&#039;re tired
'Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you're tired

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES