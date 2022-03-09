'A heartbreaking moment': Singapore's first and only seafood tower restaurant to close in April

After six years in the local food scene, Korean restaurant Captain K Seafood Tower will be closing their doors for good.

In a heartfelt Facebook post yesterday (March 8), the 80-seater restaurant said that their last day of operations will be in end-April.

They also shared that this was "a heartbreaking moment" for them.

"We’ve had unforgettable moments with a lot of ups and downs throughout the years. All in all, we’re extremely proud of Captain K’s accomplishments, and we’d like to share our gratitude to those that made it work!"

The decision to close was a difficult one, the eatery shared. However, it did not specify its reasons for the closure.

Captain K, which touts itself as Singapore's first and only seafood tower restaurant, is popular for its unique nine-layered Korean-style seafood towers.

It was founded by Kenneth Koh, a former chief marine engineer turned restaurateur who was inspired by his global expeditions.

PHOTO: Facebook/Captain K Seafood Tower

The eatery was previously located at Prinsep Street before moving to its current location at 112 Middle Road.

If you want to enjoy their food for the last time, you can head down to the restaurant or place an order for home delivery on their website.

Address: 112 Middle Road, #01-00A Midland House Singapore, Singapore 188970

melissateo@asiaone.com