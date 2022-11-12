Helping others improves our mental, physical and emotional health – but why can it give us such a boost?

Like so many Hong Kong people at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Alex Wong Tat-hang found himself struggling with his mental health.

He already had bipolar disorder, which he says developed due to intense academic pressure when he was studying caused by then-undiagnosed attention deficit hyperactive disorder.

He also felt anxious and nervous, especially at night, and couldn't fall asleep without first getting drunk. The lockdowns and social restrictions at the time left him feeling lonely and purposeless.

As the pandemic wore on, Wong felt increasingly depressed and isolated, but he kept his problems from his friends and loved ones.

"I hid my problems well," says the 24-year-old electronics engineer, who lives near Sha Tin in Hong Kong.

"I would hole up in my room during the day and stay awake all night because I didn't want to interact with others and let them see me at my worst."

It was during this time, about a year and a half ago, that Wong felt that he needed to find purpose and meaning in his life, so he signed up to volunteer with ImpactHK , a charity that primarily helps people who are homeless.

Wong took part in the group's "kindness walks", walking through Tsim Sha Tsui handing out food, face masks and other essential items to homeless people in the area. Today, he volunteers to lead these walks once or twice a week.

Since he started volunteering, Wong's mental and emotional health have improved and he has a greater appreciation for life.

"Doing this work keeps me grounded and makes me feel grateful for everything I have. My homeless friends may be down on their luck and have nothing, yet they're content, and they've helped me understand that I can be happy too, even when things aren't going my way.

"Thanks to them, I have a new perspective on what it means to be happy and fulfilled."

This change in perspective led Wong to admit that he needed professional help for his mental health struggles, so he started seeing a psychiatrist and counsellor.

"I feel better about my life now, not only because I know I'm making a positive difference to the lives of our beneficiaries, but also because of the meaningful connections I've made," he says.

Wong (left) leads ImpactHK volunteers on a "kindness walk" to distribute practical items to homeless people in Tsim Sha Tsui.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"At ImpactHK, we refer to the homeless population we serve as our friends. At first this seemed like a euphemism, but as time passed, I realised that the people I'm helping really are my friends, in every sense of the word. They look forward to seeing me every week, they care about me, and they share their struggles and joys with me.

"I've also developed strong bonds with my fellow volunteers, many of whom I've become close friends with."

Helping others isn't just good for our mental health, but can benefit our physical health, too.

A study from The Ohio State University in US revealed that being willing to give social support to others when they need it is just as important as receiving assistance from them. The report was published in February in the journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity.

The researchers found that people who say they are available to provide social support to family and friends had lower levels of the inflammation marker interleukin-6 (IL-6) in their body. Higher levels of IL-6 are associated with an increased risk of many major diseases, such as heart disease and cancer.

According to one of the researchers, associate professor Baldwin Way, the results show that the healing power of these positive social relationships comes from the fact that the support is mutual.

"It may be that when people believe they can give more support to friends and family, these relationships are especially rewarding and stress-relieving, which reduces inflammation," he said.

While the study only looked at what subjects said they were willing to do, and not their actions, it does give a more nuanced understanding of the link between health and relationships, added the study's lead author, Tao Jiang.

Dr Adrian Low, a Hong Kong-based psychologist, says that helping and giving to others may reduce stress, lead to lasting emotional well-being and increase life satisfaction.

People who volunteer also have increased activity in their amygdala, the part of the brain that plays an important role in emotional regulation. They regulate their emotions better than non-volunteers, which is key to improved well-being.

"When we see people helping one another, it inspires us to do the same – this is called reciprocal altruism, and it brings meaning to our lives because it reminds us that we're not alone," Low says.

Wong with ImpactHK's founder Jeff Rotmeyer.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"Altruism is pro-social behaviour, and studies have found that such behaviour promotes physical well-being, too. In particular, spontaneous acts of kindness contribute more to overall well-being than formal or scheduled ones."

While volunteering can help improve our well-being, it may not be something that people with mental health struggles find easy to do, because the work may feel overwhelming at times. In this case, Low suggests easing into it slowly.

"At first, it may be a good idea to find role models – volunteers you admire, who inspire you to act altruistically in your own life and whom you can model yourself on and learn from.

"Then, rather than distancing yourself from others, try to build connections with the people you want to help and practise empathy by considering their situation and feelings. Think about what you can do to make a positive difference to their lives."

Low also suggests performing random acts of kindness: cook a meal for a friend, help an elderly neighbour with a chore, or pay for a stranger's coffee, for instance.

"It's important to keep kindness at the forefront of your mind. Think about the altruistic acts you've performed, how they might have helped someone, and how you might repeat them in the future. Or, consider performing one kind act a day and take some time to reflect on it."

Wong says that he's in a better emotional space these days. He is in the process of reducing his medication, although he still plans to see his psychiatrist regularly. He no longer suffers from insomnia and isn't as tired or stressed as he used to be.

"Helping my homeless friends has given my days new meaning and purpose, but more importantly, it's made me realise how good life can be and that I deserve to be happy."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.