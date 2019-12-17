Here are 10 signs of heart disease

Read also

The feeling usually lasts longer than a few minutes. It may happen when you're at rest or when you're doing something physical.

If it's just a very brief pain or if it's a spot that hurts more when you touch or push on it, it's probably not your heart. You should still get it checked out by a doctor if the symptoms are more severe and don't go away after a few minutes.

Also, keep in mind you can have heart problems, even a heart attack, without chest pain. This is particularly common among women.

NAUSEA, INDIGESTION, HEARTBURN OR STOMACH PAIN

Some people have these symptoms during a heart attack and may even vomit.

Women are more likely to experience these symptoms than men.

Of course, you can have an upset stomach for many reasons that have nothing to do with your heart. It could just be something you ate, after all. But you need to be aware that it can also happen during a heart attack.

So if you feel this way and you're at risk for heart problems, let a doctor find out what's going on, especially if you also have any of the other symptoms on this list.

PAIN THAT SPREADS TO THE ARM

Another classic heart attack symptom is pain that radiates down the left side of the body.

It almost always starts from the chest and moves outward, but some patients have mainly arm pain that turned out to be heart attacks.

DIZZINESS OR LIGHTHEADEDNESS