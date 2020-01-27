Here are the 5 biggest shopping malls in Indonesia

Amid the rise of e-commerce in Indonesia, shopping malls continue to lure customers with their attractive design and promotions as well as culinary spots.

Head of the Indonesian Shopping Center Association (APPBI), Alexander Stefanus Ridwan, told kompas.com that he was optimistic that retail business in 2020 would be better than last year.

"[Shopping malls boast] interaction and shopping experience that could not be satisfied by e-commerce," he said, mentioning Blok M Plaza in South Jakarta as an example of a shopping mall that had successfully increased its tenant occupancy rate to almost 100 per cent following integration with Blok M BCA Station.

According to APPBI, the country is home to 321 shopping centres of various class and size. Some of the malls are categorized as upscale, such as Pacific Place, Plaza Senayan, Plaza Indonesia and Senayan City, which all are located in Jakarta.

However, it is Surabaya in East Java that actually hosts the biggest mall in Indonesia.

As reported by kompas.com, below are the five-biggest malls in the country:

1. PAKUWON MALL

Where: Surabaya, East Java

Occupying 30 hectares, the mall is often dubbed Supermall Pakuwon due to its giant size.

The mall, initially designed by Design Development Group (DGD) from Baltimore, United States, was first opened in 2003.

Later on, the developer, PT Pakuwon Jati, which also developed Blok M Plaza, co-operated with Singapore-based architect firm DP Architects to extend the mall.

Following the move, Pakuwon Mall was reopened in 2017 with a new image as an international class shopping centre.

Besides tenants, Pakuwon Mall is also equipped with a convention centre, ballroom and multifunction atrium.

2. TUNJUNGAN PLAZA