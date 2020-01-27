Here are the 5 biggest shopping malls in Indonesia

The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Amid the rise of e-commerce in Indonesia, shopping malls continue to lure customers with their attractive design and promotions as well as culinary spots.

Head of the Indonesian Shopping Center Association (APPBI), Alexander Stefanus Ridwan, told kompas.com that he was optimistic that retail business in 2020 would be better than last year.

"[Shopping malls boast] interaction and shopping experience that could not be satisfied by e-commerce," he said, mentioning Blok M Plaza in South Jakarta as an example of a shopping mall that had successfully increased its tenant occupancy rate to almost 100 per cent following integration with Blok M BCA Station.

According to APPBI, the country is home to 321 shopping centres of various class and size. Some of the malls are categorized as upscale, such as Pacific Place, Plaza Senayan, Plaza Indonesia and Senayan City, which all are located in Jakarta.

However, it is Surabaya in East Java that actually hosts the biggest mall in Indonesia.

As reported by kompas.com, below are the five-biggest malls in the country:

1. PAKUWON MALL

Where: Surabaya, East Java

Occupying 30 hectares, the mall is often dubbed Supermall Pakuwon due to its giant size.

The mall, initially designed by Design Development Group (DGD) from Baltimore, United States, was first opened in 2003.

Later on, the developer, PT Pakuwon Jati, which also developed Blok M Plaza, co-operated with Singapore-based architect firm DP Architects to extend the mall.

Following the move, Pakuwon Mall was reopened in 2017 with a new image as an international class shopping centre.

Besides tenants, Pakuwon Mall is also equipped with a convention centre, ballroom and multifunction atrium.

2. TUNJUNGAN PLAZA

Where: Surabaya, East Java

Nestled on 17.5 hectares with 600 tenants, Tunjungan Plaza was the first superblock built in Surabaya.

It hosts international brands such as Hugo Boss, Tory Burch, Omega, Michael Kors, Aigner and many more.

Premium designer brands such as Hermes and Chanel are set to open stores on the property as well.

3. SUMMARECON MALL KELAPA GADING

Where: North Jakarta

Occupying 150,000 square meters and currently hosting up to 600 tenants, this property has been gradually developed since 1990.

Said to welcome around 100,000 people on weekdays and 150,000 people on weekends, the mall is conveniently integrated with three other commercial facilities, which are MKG, La Piazza and Gading Food City.

4. GRAND INDONESIA

Where: Central Jakarta

Occupying 141,472 square meters, Grand Indonesia is located near the iconic Hotel Indonesia traffic circle.

The property comprises of two malls, the East Mall and the West Mall, which are connected with a Sky Bridge.

The West Mall was first opened in April 2007, followed by East Mall in August 2007.

It is also integrated with the BCA Tower, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski, and Kempinski Private Residences.

5. TAMAN ANGGREK MALL

Where: West Jakarta

Developed by PT Mulia Inti Pelangi, Taman Anggrek mall was built on 130,000 square meters and hosts around 400 tenants of national and international brands.

It also boasts an ice skating rink, multiplex theatre and a fitness centre, as well as a big atrium that can function as an exhibition and performance arena.

When opened in 1996, Taman Anggrek was the biggest shopping centre in Southeast Asia.

The mall has been greatly affected by the recent massive floods that struck the capital city, forcing it to close down for two weeks.

