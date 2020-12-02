Here's how the flu vaccine is 'hatched' (hint: eggs are involved)

Read also

"It could be associated with the rainy season, but then again, this is not quite distinct, " he says.

Influenza viruses in humans are categorised as strains A, B and C, and differ from the common cold.

When an outbreak of influenza A began in December, just before the novel coronavirus, people started rushing to get vaccinated, resulting in a shortage of flu vaccines.

PREDICTING STRAINS

Flu vaccine production is coordinated by the World Health Organisation (WHO); they collect information on what are the top prevalent strains in the world via the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System.

"The team analyses the data and meets every February and September to pick the top four strains that could dominate the next season.

"For example, they will pick two strains of A (i.e. H1N1 and H3N2) and another two strains of B (i.e. Victoria and Yamagata).

"The strain B names come from the country of origin; in this case, Australia and Japan, " explains Prof Zamberi, who is also the chairman of the Malaysian Influenza Working Group.

More than 100 national influenza centres in over 100 countries conduct year-round surveillance for influenza and provide input into this decision.