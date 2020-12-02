Here's how the flu vaccine is 'hatched' (hint: eggs are involved)

PHOTO: Pexels
Revathi Murugappan
The Star/Asia News Network

The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) may have been declared a global health emergency, but your risk of catching influenza, or flu as we know it, is far greater.

Influenza viruses have symptoms similar to coronaviruses: they are contagious, come on suddenly and include a high fever, extreme exhaustion, severe muscle or body aches, a dry cough and chills.

"We were not really concerned about influenza, until recently, when there was a rise in influenza A cases.

"Less than 1 per cent of our population get the flu vaccine because the awareness is very low.

"We encourage high risk groups to get vaccinated because we have seen a lot of these influenza cases leading to pneumonia, " says senior consultant clinical microbiologist Professor Dr Zamberi Sekawi, who is the dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences at Universiti Putra Malaysia.

The flu can spread from person to person before symptoms are apparent, as well as while you are actually sick.

People with the flu are most contagious in the first three to four days after their illness begins.

However, healthy adults may be able to infect others one day before symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming sick.

Young children and people with weakened immune systems might be able to infect others for an even longer time.

"In the northern hemisphere, the peak (of flu season) is from November onwards, and in the southern hemisphere, it is around the middle of the year.

"Unlike western countries that peak in winter, we have no peak periods for the flu.

"It could be associated with the rainy season, but then again, this is not quite distinct, " he says.

Influenza viruses in humans are categorised as strains A, B and C, and differ from the common cold.

When an outbreak of influenza A began in December, just before the novel coronavirus, people started rushing to get vaccinated, resulting in a shortage of flu vaccines.

PREDICTING STRAINS

Flu vaccine production is coordinated by the World Health Organisation (WHO); they collect information on what are the top prevalent strains in the world via the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System.

"The team analyses the data and meets every February and September to pick the top four strains that could dominate the next season.

"For example, they will pick two strains of A (i.e. H1N1 and H3N2) and another two strains of B (i.e. Victoria and Yamagata).

"The strain B names come from the country of origin; in this case, Australia and Japan, " explains Prof Zamberi, who is also the chairman of the Malaysian Influenza Working Group.

More than 100 national influenza centres in over 100 countries conduct year-round surveillance for influenza and provide input into this decision.

Once the WHO has decided on the strains via educated guesses, information is conveyed to flu vaccine manufacturers who rush to produce the vaccine.

Sometimes, there's no change in vaccine recommendations, but often, the WHO recommends a change from the prior year's vaccine in one of the four strains.

Rarely does the WHO recommend a change in two of the four strains, but this was the case last year.

In addition to changes in two of the strains, the WHO also delayed its public health recommendations for one of the strains by one month, in order to have the best chance of producing the right match for a strain that mutates often from season to season, and sometimes, even within seasons.

Since more people are seeking to protect themselves against the flu, demand for the vaccine was significantly increased compared with this time last year, resulting in the shortage.

USING CHICKEN EGGS

It's always a rush against time as flu vaccine production is tedious because millions of chicken eggs are required.

These eggs are not from your ordinary chickens and are more expensive.

The quality of eggs needed for flu production can only be found at special farms, where the hens are kept under controlled conditions.

For example, at the sites of pharmaceutical company Sanofi Pasteur - the world's largest flu vaccine manufacturer - in Val de Reuil in France, Swiftwater in the United States, Shenzhen in China and Ocoyoacac in Mexico, a fleet of trucks delivers a fragile cargo containing several hundred thousand chicken eggs for days.

Each egg receives a viral strain and is incubated to allow the virus to multiply.

Next, a liquid or serum of the virus is harvested, then purified in several stages, filtered and treated to fragment and "kill" the virus.

Inactivating a virus so that it does not cause disease, but still induces an immune reaction, is a complex process.

The operation is repeated for each of the four viral strains incorporated in what is known as the quadrivalent vaccine.

For vaccine production, the egg remains the most reliable method for rapidly manufacturing large volumes of influenza vaccines.

However, some influenza viruses, like H3N2, grow poorly in eggs, making it difficult to obtain candidate vaccine viruses.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one reason for this problem is that the vaccine strain mutates during the egg-based manufacturing process, creating mismatches with actual circulating flu strains.

Hence, vaccine manufacturers are exploring other options to produce the vaccine, including cell production.

WHICH STRAIN?

When you're down with the flu, you won't know which strain you've contracted unless you go for a test.

"Normally, it's only when you are hospitalised that the respiratory samples are taken for testing to determine the strain.

"It's not done in outpatient settings, although some clinics do it.

"The samples are then sent to our reference lab in Institute of Medical Research (in Kuala Lumpur).

"If the results are urgently required, they can do the tests in a day.

"But for surveillance purposes, they do it on batch basis as it is more cost effective. This takes a few weeks, " says Prof Zamberi.

At present, the circulating influenza strains are a mixture of H1N1 and H3N2.

He adds, "If you happen to get infected with a different strain, it's just too bad because the current vaccine doesn't provide immunity against it - that's how it works.

"We tell patients to get the latest vaccine because we don't have a winter season, so it can be taken any time.

"But remember that you can still get the flu from the vaccine, but the symptoms may be milder.

"The vaccine lasts for a year before the antibody levels start dropping."

He adds that once a universal flu vaccine is developed, then only one jab would be needed that covers all strains.

More about
H1N1 Influenza Outbreaks and Epidemics health Lifestyle

TRENDING

Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within 1 hospital
Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within 1 hospital
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan &#039;offering help&#039; to man
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan 'offering help' to man

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES