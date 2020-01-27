Heres's what you need to know about iconic Hermes bags and why they are so popular

Mention the brand Hermès and the "Birkin" or "Kelly" bags instantly come to mind. These iconic bags have come to be synonymous with the brand itself, gathering a cult following and even enticing women the world over to sit eagerly on a six year-long waiting list before shelling out somewhere between $16,000 to $268,600 to land their hands on one.

Unlike It-bags of today, which rise to popularity as quickly as they fall, these iconic bags never wane in appeal. In other words, they never go out of style - and that's a key quality that gives investment handbags an insumerable value.

It's needless to say that they've built for themselves an unmatchable legacy that stands strong even up till today, but why is that exactly? Why are they valued at such a high price, and are they worth all the hype?

To answer these questions, we're digging into the history and makings of the brand's key handbags, from the fastidious attention to detail in craftsmanship to their quintessential position in fashion history. Let's start with the most valuable handbag in the world:

THE BIRKIN

The crème de la crème of handbags, the Hermès Birkin is one of the most sought after bags of all time, with its exalted icon status and waitlist that falls between two to six years.

It currently comes in four different sizes - 25cm, 30cm, 35cm and the 40cm travel Birkin, and new colours or exotic animal skins are introduced each season.

Its legacy began with a simple gentlemanly gesture. Jane Birkin, a famous singer and actress in the '70s, was on an Air France flight when she spilled the contents of her handbag all over the floor.

Her fellow passenger happened to be Jean-Louis Dumas, the then-chief executive of Hermès, who was inspired to design a new bag based on Jane's description of her ideal bag - one that had to have pockets.

Dumas then modernised the original Hermès Haut à Courroies bag and made it easier to carry, Jane lent her name to the design, and bam - the Hermès Birkin was born in 1984.

The Birkin is unrivalled in terms of its quality. Hermès regards each and every Birkin bag as a piece of art, working with only elite craftsmen with extensive experience for the creation of the Birkin bag. In fact, a single artisan can be credited for the creation of a Birkin from start to finish, which takes them them a span of two days. Talk about commitment.