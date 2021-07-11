High heels: Their military roots, biggest fan, and lowest point in fashion

Female soldiers in Ukraine will be forced to march in heels at a military parade in August to mark 30 years of independence since the Soviet Union’s break-up.

Recent photographs circulating online show women practising in their army green camouflage uniforms – and black heels.

The order to march in heels has sparked outrage and mockery, not just in Ukraine but around the world. “It is hard to imagine a more idiotic, harmful idea,” said Inna Sovsun, a member of the Golos party, in a report by Agence France-Presse.

Olena Kondratyuk, deputy speaker of the Ukrainian legislature, called for an inquiry and said authorities should publicly apologise for “humiliating” women, the AFP report said.

History repeating itself

PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons High heels have military roots that can be traced back to 10th-century Iran (then Persia), when soldiers wore them to help keep their feet in the stirrups when they stood up to fire bows from a charging horse.

Portraits of Louis XIV of France, who took to the throne in 1643 and ruled for 72 years and 110 days, reveal that he was also partial to a pair of pumps.

While he earned the title of Louis the Great, he was not that great in stature (he was just 1.63 metres [5 feet 4 inches] tall). His heels were meant to give him a more intimidating look – the more height, the more powerful.

Arguably the most famous shoe collection was that of Imelda Marcos , the former first lady of the Philippines, whose husband Ferdinand Marcos ruled as dictator under martial law from 1972 until 1981, and as an elected leader until 1986 – when he was forced from office.

When protesters stormed Malacanang Palace, the president’s residence in the capital Manila, almost 3,000 pairs of shoes – mostly designer heels – were discovered in Imelda’s vast wardrobe.

Today, hundreds are on show at the Shoe Museum in the city of Marikina, including her favourite pair – black pumps embedded with stones and gold sparkles by Italian shoemaker Beltrami.

A campaign called Walk a Mile in Her Shoes has been held around the world since 2001 to raise awareness about sexual violence. It asks men to literally put themselves in women’s shoes – high heels in this case – as a way to confront gender stereotypes.

Although fashion magazines claim more women are embracing heels after months of lockdown-inspired leisure wear, the issue of heels in the workplace is a contentious one in Japan.

The country’s health and labour minister, Takumi Nemoto, said in 2019 they were “necessary and appropriate” in response to a viral social media campaign against expectations that women wear heels in the workplace .

Thousands joined the #KuToo movement, the campaign a play on kutsu, the Japanese word for shoes, and kutsuu for pain.

Thierry Frémaux, the director of the Cannes Film Festival, found himself in high-heel hot water in 2015 when he was forced to apologise after some women were denied red-carpet access for not wearing heels.

Balenciaga has teamed with Crocs to release a high-heeled version of Crocs’ signature clog.

PHOTO: Balenciaga A low point for high heels

When you think of gorgeous heels, designers such as Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Roger Vivier spring to mind – but not every luxury creation is a step in the right direction.

Take June’s news that fashion house Balenciaga has teamed with Crocs to release a high-heeled version of Crocs’ signature clog as part of Balenciaga’s spring 2022 collection. Images of the stilettoed crocs sent social media into a feeding frenzy.

It’s not the first time the two have collaborated. In 2017, they joined forces to create yellow and pink platform shoes that sold for US$850 (S$1,151).

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.