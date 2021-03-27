HK actor Sam Lee's 3-year-old daughter goes viral for her rendition of Blackpink's hit song Boombayah

A video on social media of a three-year-old Hong Kong girl performing Blackpink’s hit song Boombayah has gone viral online after it was shared last week.

Lucy Lee appears to have inherited the acting gene from her father Sam Lee Chan-sam, a Hong Kong actor best known for starring in films by director Fruit Chan.

In the Instagram video uploaded a week ago, Lucy – who appears on the Lucy.Is.Good Instagram account – follows along with the 2016 debut single of the K-pop girl group, emulating Blackpink as she sings and dances.

On Thursday, which was Lucy’s birthday, her mother Sophia posted a comment saying that many friends have alerted her to the fact that Soonho Choi, who works with Blackpink and is currently associated with YG Entertainment subsidiary The Black Label, had just reposted the video to his own Instagram story.

“I am laughing so hard that I have back pain,” she said, adding laughing and shocked emojis.

As of Friday, the video of Lucy – also known as Lulu or Princess Lu – performing Boombayah had been reuploaded and shared by numerous accounts; the video shared on 9gag’s official Instagram page had well over 1.5 million views alone.

Even before the acknowledgement, the youngster already had plenty of followers on her Instagram account, which was set up and managed by her mother. She currently has over 232,000 followers, and only follows her father and her mother’s fashion brand, I Like Sunday.

The Instagram account is a mix of cute photos and videos from Lucy’s daily life since she was a baby.

