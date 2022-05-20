Honda previews its Prologue electric SUV

This is Honda's next electric car, the Prologue SUV. A large SUV aimed at the American market and due for a 2024 launch there.

There are no solid details on the car just yet, but it is the first EV co-developed with General Motors (GM), and will use the latter's Ultium electric drivetrain technology. Weird fact: That means the Prologue is related to the electric versions of the Hummer SUV.

Will it ever come to Singapore? Not likely. So far, we've seen Honda's plans for electric vehicles (EVs), which aims to put 10 models onto the market within the next five years and go fully electric by 2030.

PHOTO: Honda

But there's been nothing promising with regards to Southeast Asia just yet. USA gets the Prologue, China will see the HR-V based E:NS 1 and E:NP 1, while Europe will receive the latter. For right-hand drive markets though, there is no news on anything yet - besides the tiny Honda E, which is not sold in Singapore on an official basis.

ALSO READ: All-new Honda HR-V officially debuts in Singapore

This article was first published in CarBuyer.