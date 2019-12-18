Hong Kong protests' disruption spawns group commute by bicycle - 'It's a green solution, and sociable'

It's 7.25am on a crisp December morning and I'm near the Star Ferry in Kowloon, with a borrowed bicycle. I'm here to check out the "bike train" - a group cycle commute from Tsim Sha Tsui to Tsuen Wan, about 15km and pretty much the length of the Tsuen Wan MTR line.

My fellow bike train commuters on the 15km journey are easy to spot - they arrive on bikes, some with helmets and some without - and they are a friendly bunch. One notices that my bicycle seat is tilted and offers to adjust it.

It's been 10 years since I rode a bicycle and I've never ridden in Hong Kong's city traffic, but they do say you never forget how to ride a bike and I've been promised the route is mostly flat.

What's more, I've been lent a gorgeous khaki green Brompton, a lightweight folding bike.

The brains behind this newly launched initiative, Anthony Lau, is easy to spot. He's got a big red flag attached to the back of his bike, promoting the route, which they cycle on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"For me, cycling is about the freedom to use the road, explore the city and interact with people. There's a social level to it, it's about mobility and equality and inclusiveness, regardless of age and sex," says Lau, who studied at King George V School in Ho Man Tin, Kowloon, before moving to Britain to do a degree in architecture at Nottingham University, then founding a cycling infrastructure company, Cyclehoop, in London.

There are 11 of us on this "bike train", which Lau launched in November and which departs from the clock tower in Tsim Sha Tsui at 7.45am.

It's a predominantly male group, but there's a wide age range - from people in their 20s to their 50s - and a mix of nationalities, including Chinese, Indian, French and English.

As we make our way up Nathan Road, the main north-south artery on the Kowloon peninsula, I'm relieved to see that there isn't much Lycra on display.

This is a casual cycle commute, intended for people going to work, and we travel at a pace that is comfortable enough to chat.

Vishal Manwani, 33, found out about the bike train on Facebook and he is joining for the second time, taking the "train" from its starting point to his office in Kwai Chung.

A keen cyclist, he previously has only cycled in Hong Kong's hills and in remote areas, and says this is the first time he's biked in an urban environment.

"It feels safer riding in a group. I felt a bit nervous as an individual cyclist on the road. Drivers don't really give you the space and try and edge you to the curb, it's a bit dangerous," says Manwani, who changes clothes when he gets to the office.

His job is sedentary, so cycling to and from work a few times a week gives him the workout he wouldn't otherwise have time for. And it's a bonus that his boss supports his new style of commuting.