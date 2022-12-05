Hong Kong stars such as Carina Lau and Donnie Yen dress to the nines for fashion exhibition opening party

Hong Kong stars and fashion darlings made the opening of a new exhibition at the city's K11 Musea mall and art space a glamorous affair.

Dressed to the nines in haute couture, their appearance at the opening party for The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time kicked off the holiday season.

The spectacle, held in collaboration with the Victoria and Albert Museum in London in England, was dreamed up by production designer William Chang Suk-ping.

The award-winning costume designer, editor and art director has worked on films including Wong Kar-wai's In The Mood For Love and The Grandmaster.

The exhibition explores haute couture through the decades and celebrates the contemporary styles of six emerging Asian designers: Tomo Koizumi, Yueqi Qi, Ryunosuke Okazaki, Celine Kwan, Sensen Lii and Sohee Park.

Although the soiree is only in its second year, it has become one of the city's most talked about events, and attendees are expected to bring their fashion A-game with red carpet-worthy ensembles that echo the exhibit's theme.

This year we spotted voluminous dresses, embellishments and plenty of sparkle at the invitation-only bash. Guests turned up the glamour with striking looks from the likes of Gucci and Chanel as well as independent labels such as Safiyaa and Harris Reed.

Here are some of our favourite looks from the night.

Actress Carina Lau wore a Giambattista Valli haute couture look paired with Cartier jewellery.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Fencer Nicholas Edward Choi paired a striking black jacket from Chanel with flared trousers from a Hong Kong designer.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Mira Yeh donned a dramatic hat and a head-turning monochrome look from Harris Reed's spring/summer 2023 ready-to-wear line.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Kevin Poon was pictured in a sleek Dior suit. His wife, Fiona McLeish, chose a strapless Chanel dress adorned with floaty feathers.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Jenny Tsang opted for an elegant yet relaxed Adidas x Gucci dress and corset. She accessorised her look with Buccellati jewellery.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Singapore-based social media star Yoyo Cao looked stunning in a romantic lace ensemble from Gucci. She complemented her look with a sleek gold clutch by Au Depart Paris.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Seoul-based Irene Kim chose a dazzling crop top and skirt set from Miss Sohee. The London-based brand is headed by Korean designer Sohee Park.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Entrepreneur Adrian Cheng wore a white Dior suit, while wife Jennifer Yu Cheng opted for a frothy confection from US-based designer Christian Siriano.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Actor Donnie Yen looked dapper in an Alexander McQueen jacket, while his wife, Cissy Wang, opted for a beautiful Balmain dress.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Chang Feiping was clad in an ethereal purple Gucci gown. She completed her look with the fashion house's crystal-embellished heart-shaped clutch.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Emily Lam-Ho looked the epitome of elegance in an angelic Monique Lhuillier outfit and Judith Lieber clutch.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Elly Lam wore a fabulous frilly dress with a dramatic train by Giambattista Valli. She finished her look with earrings by Miu Miu and a charming handbag by Rosantica.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Victoria Tang-Owen rocked the gold carpet in a glitzy mini dress from Fendi haute couture.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Faye Tsui donned a metallic Ralph Lauren dress and an array of chic jewellery pieces from Tiffany & Co.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Kathy Chow wore a soft-hued Safiyaa dress and coordinating bolero jacket with Bulgari jewellery.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

Sammi Cheng wore a Valentino haute couture look paired with Tiffany & Co. jewellery.

PHOTO: K11 Musea

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.