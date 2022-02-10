Hong Lim hawker Ah Meng dies of heart attack, was famous for his traditional kueh

Well-known hawker Lee Ah Meng, who ran a handmade traditional kueh stall at the bustling Hong Lim Food Centre for over 20 years, died on Jan 11 of a heart attack, 8days.sg reported. He was 78.

His daughter, Maggie Lee, 55, told the publication that the unfortunate incident was unexpected as he had no health issues and he had even planned to retire after Chinese New Year.

“He reached home after dinner and said he didn’t feel comfortable in the heart [area]. He called my brother, who called the ambulance. But around two hours later he was gone," she shared.

Maggie added that she will continue to run the business in his place with some temporary help from her brother, who owns his own business. She hopes to eventually hire a stall assistant to help her.

Maggie herself previously worked in a bank but quit the corporate life to help her father with the hawker stall around 10 years ago.

The stall is slated to reopen on Feb 15. For now, prices will remain unchanged, Maggie confirmed.

Address: Hong Lim Market & Food Centre, 531A Upper Cross St #02-45, Singapore 051531

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 8.30am to 6.30pm, Sunday 8.30am to 4pm

