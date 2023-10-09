Hong Seh Motors aims to put 1,000 Farizon electric commercial vehicles on the road in Singapore

Hong Seh Motors' electrification journey, which started in 2018, moves to the next phase with Farizon, the commercial vehicle division of Chinese automotive giant Geely Holding Group.

Hong Seh and Farizon announced their strategic partnership today, and plan to put about 1,000 new energy commercial vehicles on the road in Singapore over the next three years.

These battery-electric CVs can be specified in a variety of customisable configurations to suit different applications and requirements in the commercial and industrial sectors — pickup, minivan, minibus, and even heavy goods vehicle.

The first Farizon model arriving in Singapore will be the H9E, a new-age truck which comes as a 14-footer, 20-footer, or freezer variant. The H9E is designed for driver welfare, with features such as a comfortable yet durable seat, a fully adjustable steering wheel and a smartphone-friendly dashboard to make the trucker's job easier.

Next year, Farizon will start producing the SuperVan. The highly configurable electric vehicle offers several interior setup options to meet different urban transportation needs.

This article was first published in Motorist.