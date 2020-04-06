Hotels in Indonesia offer pay-now-stay-later deals for post-pandemic travel

The tourism sector is striving to bounce back stronger once the pandemic is over.

With many countries imposing travel bans and lockdowns, the hospitality and leisure sectors have been among the hardest hit.

In April, at least 1,266 hotels in Indonesia closed with 150,000 employees severely impacted.

In Jakarta, some five-star hotels have suspended their operations entirely, while others are still welcoming guests with tight health measures and creative promotions .

Among the hotels’ creative campaigns have been enticing promotions for guests to stay later in the year.

Luxurious hotels run by Marriott International Hotels and Resorts in Indonesia are offering holiday packages and hotel vouchers that can be given to loved ones as gifts.

Marriott is offering a three-day, two-night stay package with low prices at its luxurious hotels, city hotels or beach resorts for a stay period until 2021, depending on the hotels.

Guests can book now and stay later.

Hotels run by Santika group are also offering holiday packages for post-pandemic travel.

Packages at Amaris Hotel, Hotel Santika, Hotel Surabaya and Hotel Santika Premier start from Rp 200,000 (S$20)/night to Rp 400,000/night.

Vouchers can be purchased until June 6 for a stay period from July 1 to March 31, 2021.

For those hoping to travel to Bali after the pandemic, Anvaya Beach Resort and The Samaya at Seminyak and Ubud are offering similar promotion packages, which include breakfast for two people.

To enjoy the deals, download the My Value app from Google Play.

Alila Seminyak is offering vouchers under its “Gift to Educate” campaign, in which guests receive a one night complimentary stay for every two nights paid. The hotel will also donate 15 per cent of one night’s charge to the Bali Children Foundation.

Vouchers can be purchased until July for a stay period until June 2021.

The deal is offered for a minimum stay of three nights, including the one complimentary night. A maximum of four complimentary nights are available per reservation.

The deal includes breakfast and a shuttle service to Seminyak Square based on the daily schedule.

You can view the property features and reserve your stay by visiting the hotel’s website, send an email to seminyak@alilahotels.com or call +62 361 3021 888 and use the G2E booking code.

Another Bali resort offering a promotion is Capella Ubud luxury tented camp, known for its luxurious tents in a rainforest.

Guests can book up to 14 nights at the intimate jungle resort. For a two-night stay, guests will receive complimentary round-trip airport transfers. Those staying for three nights and longer can enjoy an in-tent private dinner.

The package is available until Dec. 20, 2021. For more information, visit this website.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.