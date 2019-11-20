House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

Once a typical 5-room HDB apartment, this home in Redhill was completely reconfigured for a family of three.

Kelvin from Space Sense Studio was tasked with creating a spacious, stylish space that retained plenty of functionality.

To achieve this, he proposed a cool, dark palette of mostly grey and black, combining natural textures with some futuristic detailing around the house.

The individual rooms within the house were carefully considered and reconfigured to suit the family's lifestyle.

The living area, for instance, was made larger by scaling back the kitchen's floor space.

This enabled them to have a wider area to relax and entertain friends in.

Most of the walls were also removed to make way for glass, visually opening up the home.

The study, which sits just behind the living room, receives plenty of natural light which then passes through into the rest of the home.

For the structural walls that could not be removed, Kelvin clad them in bricks to soften the look and add visual interest to the monochrome palette of the apartment.

The uneven lines of the bricks lend an organic element, preventing the home from looking too boxy or structured.

A series of layered walls at the dining area, made of steel painted deep black, is both a talking point for guests and concealment for plenty of storage space.

The colour palette continues into the kitchen, where steel accents and an angular cutout design for the cabinets add a futuristic element.

A sleek yet functional all-black sink area serves multiple points, including the common bathroom and the kitchen.

Guests can also easily access the area from the dining room to wash their hands.

In the master bedroom, Kelvin opted for a customised floating-bed design to keep the look minimalist, and installed hidden compartments for power sockets.

The wardrobe features the same angular cutout design as the kitchen cabinets, keeping the look uniform.

The palette of dark hues creates a relaxing, cocooned atmosphere, softened by the mood lighting.

Here, the sink is also situated at the transitional area between bedroom and bathroom, freeing up precious bathroom space while allowing easier accessibility for washing up.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.