How a $16 bet started this Malaysian's kombucha-brewing adventure

Boon (second from right) showing participants how to brew kombucha at one of his workshops.
PHOTO: Facebook/ScobyFarm
Rouwen Lin
The Star/Asia News Network

Almost a decade ago, Boon Eng downed his first cup of kombucha because of a bet. His cousin's home-brewed fermented tea beverage, complete with stuff floating in it, hardly looked appetising.

"I thought it looked simply disgusting and I only drank it because I accepted her challenge - and the RM50 (S$16) that went with it - to drink a cup," he says.

To his surprise, it was much more palatable than its appearance suggested.

Won over by the curious beverage, he started brewing his own kombucha almost immediately.

The ingredients?

Tea, sugar, water and patience.

But what Boon didn't anticipate were the uninvited guests that made themselves at home while his kombucha was taking shape in the jar.

"A week later, I proudly showed the brew to my sister-in-law, who asked me whether it was supposed to move. It wasn't. In my haste to make the first brew, I did not cover the mouth of the container properly, allowing fruit flies to infiltrate. It was a novice mistake. What she saw moving were actually fruit fly larvae!" he says.

Boon persevered with his newfound interest and with multiple batches, quickly ended up with more Scoby than he could use.

The symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (Scoby) usually forms on the surface of the liquid, and can be removed and used to help kickstart the fermentation process of a fresh batch.

Ever resourceful, he decided to write a simple manual, put together kombucha starter kits and sell them online.

"To my surprise, there were takers. That encouraged me to experiment with more flavours and better ways to spread the word on kombucha making," relates the field biologist, whose day job revolves around urban pest management.

Boon comments that it is rather sad that kombucha has slipped under the radar of Malaysians.

"Our modern lifestyle often means we are bombarded daily with pollutants and chemicals, so our gut needs all the help it can get from probiotic food. Personally, kombucha has helped me a lot with my gut health. I used to have mild constipation problems, but that is now in the past," he shares.

Boon's parents also shared with him that just one generation ago, kombucha brewing was popular and done in big ceramic jars in the kitchen.

"However, there was no continuation of the practice and slowly, the tradition died out," says the active vermicomposter.

Determined to revive an interest in kombucha and share its health benefits, Boon, who is currently based in Selangor, started conducting workshops to teach people all about this wonder brew and how to make their own at home.

Then, together with business partners Joshua Poh and Adam Yeap, they founded a start-up. Their bottled kombucha comes in five flavours, containing locally-sourced organic fruits and herbs such as passion fruit, lemongrass and mint.

Besides selected grocery stores and cafes, you can find Wonderbrew at some pop-up markets and bazaars as well.

Boon is currently in the midst of experimenting with what he coins "the whiskey of kombucha", ready to be released soon in their premium line of drinks.

"It is kombucha but enhanced with an infusion of nitrogen to ensure a smooth draught-like taste," he explains.

On the education front, he continues to hold workshops. Since 2016, he has conducted more than 40 sessions.

"It is so rewarding to revitalise the kombucha movement in Malaysia. It always gives me a sense of pride when my students show me photos of their successful brew and share the joy of kombucha with friends and family. One successful brew equates to more people enjoying the benefits of this drink," he concludes.

Boon has certainly come a long way from that bet at his cousin's house all those years ago.

Now, he happily consumes a cup of kombucha in the morning and another in the evening before bed. No bets required.

