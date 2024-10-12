How a 4-room Tampines BTO flat was transformed into a colourful home with a pottery studio

In this week's episode, Shervin and Adzreen introduce their 4-room BTO flat in Tampines, Singapore. They explain how their creative and functional approach shaped the design of their home, which spans 93 sq m.

The couple's fondness for art, prints, toys, vinyls, and books inspired their maximalist design, displaying these items throughout their space rather than storing them away. They opted for mismatched furniture pieces to reflect their individual tastes while ensuring a cohesive aesthetic.

Their living room features a soft L-shaped modular sofa, a mix of different shapes and colours through the coffee table and decor items, and a nook for vinyl record displays.

The dining area is open and inviting, with quirky artwork and sculptures creating a lively backdrop.

The kitchen, with its concrete flooring and open shelving, maintains a minimalist yet functional design. An island serves as an additional workspace for their frequent cooking sessions, and rounded handles on kitchen cabinets provide visual consistency throughout the home.

They also converted a room into a workshop studio, keeping tools visible and easily accessible to foster creativity. In contrast, the bedroom is designed as a serene space for rest, featuring vibrant colours in smaller details like bedsheets and hangers.

Finally, their bathrooms continue the raw concrete aesthetic, balanced with natural terracotta tiles for a warmer, grounded feel.

Playful touches, including quirky collectibles and personal artwork, showcase the couple's creativity, turning their home into a space full of personality and warmth.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.