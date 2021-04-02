How to age well: Eat your greens to strengthen your limbs and stay mobile, scientists say

Eating one cup of leafy green vegetables every day could boost muscle function, according to new research.

Greens including bak choi, cabbage and lettuce contain high levels of nitrates, which researchers believe may improve vascular function and blood flow.

The latest study by Edith Cowan University Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute (AusDiab) in Alice Springs, Australia, found those who ate the most nitrates had limbs 11 per cent stronger than those who ate the least.

Scientists examined the diets of 3,759 Australians over a 12-year period and this month published the results in the Journal of Nutrition.

Previous research suggested dietary nitrates could boost the amount of nitric oxide in the body – a chemical that plays a key role in regulating blood flow and the ability of muscles to contract.

Building on this, AusDiab researchers found people who consumed a nitrate-rich diet, predominantly from vegetables, had significantly better muscle function in their legs and up to four per cent faster walking speeds.

Poor muscle function is linked to greater risk of falls and fractures and is considered a key indicator of general health and well-being.

Lead researcher Marc Sim said the findings revealed the important role diet plays in overall health.

“Our study has shown that diets high in nitrate-rich vegetables may bolster your muscle strength independently of any physical activity,” he said.

“Nevertheless, to optimise muscle function we propose that a balanced diet rich in green leafy vegetables in combination with regular exercise, including weight training, is ideal.”

Muscle function is vital for maintaining good overall health, especially bone strength later in life.

Sim said it was vital to eat a variety of vegetables every day, with at least one of those served being leafy greens, to “gain a range of positive health benefits for the musculoskeletal and cardiovascular system”.

And there is no real substitute for eating your greens.

“It’s also better to eat nitrate-rich vegetables as part of a healthy diet rather than taking supplements. Green leafy vegetables provide a whole range of essential vitamins and minerals critical for health,” said Sim.

The study, a collaboration with Deakin University’s Institute of Physical Activity and Nutrition and AusDiab, builds on Sim’s previous research into nitrate and muscle function in older women .

That study, in which researchers from Edith Cowan University tracked the diets of 1,420 Western Australian women aged over 70, found eating just one cup of leafy green nitrate-rich vegetables like spinach, rocket and lettuce each day may help maintain muscle strength and mobility into old age.

It also adds to growing evidence which links vegetables with cardiovascular health, including a recent study into cruciferous vegetables, like broccoli and Brussel sprouts, and blood vessel health .

Sim said the next step in his research will be exploring strategies to increase leafy green vegetable consumption in the general population.

1. Bok choy, which is often used in Chinese soups and stir-fries, also contains the mineral selenium, which benefits brain health, immunity, and thyroid health.

PHOTO: Pexels

2. Cabbage is a low-calorie cruciferous vegetable that is rich in antioxidants which may reduce inflammation. It is also high in vitamin C, which may protect against heart disease.

3. One study of more than 1,000 Chinese women showed those who ate the highest amounts of cruciferous vegetables had considerably lower levels of inflammation.

4. Lettuce is a source of vitamin K, which helps strengthen bones and can reduce the risk of bone fracture. It is also a good source of vitamin A, which can reduce the risk of cataracts.

PHOTO: Pexels

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.