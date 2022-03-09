How Anna Sui, fashion designer, got her foot in the door

My parents are Chinese, but they met while they were going to university in Paris in 1948.

My father was studying structural engineering at École Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees and then went to the University of Michigan, in the United States. My mother studied painting at Beaux-Arts de Paris. I grew up outside Detroit; my mother and brothers, one older, one younger, still live there.

My mother's family were from Anhui [in eastern China] but during the Chinese civil war and World War II, everyone was always on the move. My father's family were from a village not far from Shenzhen [in southern China] and he also lived in Hong Kong as a young boy, but they lived in many provinces.

Growing up in the suburbs of Detroit in the 1960s and '70s, the only Chinese influence I had was from my parents and relatives.

At school, there were no other Chinese families so it wasn't until I moved to New York and started meeting more Chinese people, not just Chinese-American but Chinese-Chinese, that I started learning about the culture.

I would ask my mum and she would explain to me the superstitions because I didn't understand any of that. We celebrated Christmas and Easter just like everyone else. My parents were very Westernised.

Anna Sui as a flower girl at a family wedding. PHOTO: Fred Fang

A bite of the Big Apple

I was a flower girl at my uncle's wedding in New York and, when we went back to Detroit, I told my parents that when I grew up I wanted to move to New York and become a fashion designer. I was four or five, and in kindergarten.

My whole childhood was spent thinking about how to get to New York and become a fashion designer. I would ask my mother to buy Vogue at the grocery store and I would save all these articles. My babysitter would bring Seventeen magazine.

In Life magazine, there was an article in the late '60s about two young ladies who'd gone to Parsons School of Design and after they graduated they moved to Paris, where Elizabeth Taylor helped them open a boutique.

Seventeen had an ad for Parsons every month and I wrote to them and got the registration catalogue. I changed my curriculum at school and started to take art classes to build a portfolio. I did everything I needed to go to Parsons.

My mum's first reaction was, why do you want to be a dressmaker? If you have brains why don't you go to college to become a doctor or lawyer? But then they saw how determined I was, and my father even took freelance work to help pay my tuition. They were very supportive.

Anna Sui with her parents. PHOTO: Eddy Sui

Going underground

When I went to Parsons in the mid-'70s, my priority was living in New York and enjoying New York and that's when I met (photographer) Steven Meisel, who was in another department at Parsons. We started going out every night. I guess that was part of my education: Learning about New York underground life.

We would go to Max's Kansas City (a nightclub), where Andy Warhol hung out. Then Steven's best friend from childhood joined a band, we went to see them and it was Patti Smith, and we would see Blondie, the Ramones , Talking Heads, and a lot of the English bands coming over.

I want that job

After my second year at Parsons, I had overheard a senior talk about a job that was available and I thought, "I want that job", so I got it and never went back for my senior year. I dropped out and worked for the company for more than a year as a designer.

I had all these friends making jewellery and selling it to cool boutiques and I wanted to do something like that, so they said, "Why don't you make a line of clothing?"

I made a small collection of five pieces and ended up selling it to a lot of boutiques. At that time, Macy's and Bloomingdale's were very fashion-forward and both picked up my first collection. This was 1979-80.

Madonna's surprise

In 1990, Steven asked me to go to Paris with him to see the fashion shows. The first one we went to, we stopped at the Ritz to pick up Madonna. We were waiting in her living room when she came out of the bedroom with her coat on and we rushed into the car and to the show.

Then she said, "Anna, I have a surprise for you." She was wearing one of my dresses.

That was shocking to me because in her room there were racks and racks of clothes and shopping bags from every designer in Paris, so I thought, "I can't wait to see what she'll be wearing", and it turned out she was wearing my dress.

That gave me a lot of confidence and, when I got back to New York, Steven said, "Now it's your turn, you have to do your own show."

I had no money, resources or connections but he helped me. I knew Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington socially through Steven because they worked together and we would hang out and go to dinners and parties.

Linda and Naomi helped me get the other models and Garren did the hair and François Nars the make-up. That was my first show, in February 1991.

The man from Isetan

Around that time, New York Fashion Week became very international. A lot of press was coming and the Japanese stores were coming.

I got pursued by every Japanese manufacturer and store and trading company but I really liked the president in charge of Isetan (department store). He loved my collection and came to me with a proposal to not only distribute but also bring along 12 licences for me - one of them was cosmetics.

The first time I had been to Japan, I was invited by a manufacturer who wanted to produce my collection and have me work from there and when I arrived, they said, you're going to be surprised because everyone is selling counterfeit Anna Sui T-shirts.

Even news-stands on every street corner were selling fake Anna Sui T-shirts. I was crying, thinking this was going to ruin me, but it had actually made me famous.

Home sweet home

One day in 1992, a friend who was working at Calvin Klein and lived down the block in Greenwich Village said, "I have an idea for you. People don't understand your clothes. You don't fit next to Calvin Klein or Bill Blass, you need to show people what you're about so you need to open a boutique."

The next day, I went to SoHo and found the space where I would have my boutique for the next 25 years, which established what the Anna Sui brand was all about, with the red and purple floors, black-lacquer furniture and packaging for the cosmetics line.

It was the best idea that anybody ever had that I should do the store. I had no money and we painted the furniture and walls ourselves.

READ ALSO: 'Very English and very pretty': Fashion goes to the country

Rock-star quality

I was always interested in the boutiques in London that were dressing all the rock stars. I would comb through newspapers and magazines to see what the Beatles and Rolling Stones were wearing and I started reading names like Ossie Clark and Biba.

I always had this one focus: I wanted to design for rock stars and their girlfriends, it's the type of clothes I'm attracted to and what I always keep in mind for every collection. No matter what the inspiration is, it always goes back to that.

Exploring China

I was last in Beijing opening an Anna Sui Active store at SKP mall in January 2020, and we could hear people talking about Wuhan.

I was so used to travelling to Asia two or three times a year and it was always so exciting because China has changed so much over the years.

I was also trying to explore other parts of China because I had always gone to Shanghai and Beijing. Once I went to Guizhou with my mum and we saw the Miao people and the way they lived.

The last trip we took together was to Dunhuang to see the painted caves and the desert. It was spectacular. I am looking forward to doing more trips like that and discovering more about Chinese culture.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.